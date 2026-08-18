Call to Glory

Egona Ebusuapayin Samuel Eyiah (Retired Headteacher), Ebusuapayin Uncle Kojo Nyarko- Uncle ‘O’ (Saltpond), Obaapayin Aba Yaa Otwiwa (Tema), Obaapayin Mary Affanyi (USA), Obaapayin Mercy Ocran (Accra), Opanyin Kwesi Baah, Opanyin Samuel Sackey, all of Ekumfi Adansimaim, and the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Ekumfi Adansi, wish to announce the passing into glory of their beloved:

Comfort Naana Owusu

a.k.a Misfere

Aged: 72 years

Whose sad event occurred at the Nar Bita Hospital, Tema, on 26th July 2026

Funeral Arrangements are as follows:

Burial Service: Saturday, 29th August 2026 at St. Paul Methodist Cathedral, Tema, Community 1 at 7:00 am

Interment: Private

Final Funeral Rites: Saturday, 29th August 2026 at St. Paul Methodist Cathedral, Tema, Community 1 at 10:00 am

Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, 30th August 2026 at St. Paul Methodist Cathedral, Tema, Community 1 at 7:30 am

Children: Christiana Williams, Kojo Bentum-Williams, Catherine Williams Sarsah, Gottfried Kojo Williams, Benjamin Bentum-Williams, Regina Williams, Elizabeth Bentum-Williams, Genevieve Williams

Grandchildren: Francess-Marie Sarsah, Ivan Awutey, Esperanza-Marie Sarsah, Desiree-Marie Sarsah.

Brothers & Sisters: Matthew Kojo Owusu, Grace Helena Owusu, Grace Owusu Affanyi, Nana Yaw Owusu Arhin, Esther Owusu

Nephews & Nieces: Anita Dadzie, Michael Dadzie, Savita Dadzie, Nana Kofi Dadzie, Kenneth Owusu-Acheaw, Hilda Owusu-Acheaw, Michael Bentil, John Bentil, Arhin, Godfred Owusu, Rosemond Owusu, Abraham Owusu, Grace Owusu, Grace Asiedua Owusu-Arhin, Papa Abraham Owus-Arhin, Adomdivine Owusu-Arhin, Victor Opoku

Cousins: Grace Baah- Brothers & Sisters, Elizebeth Affanyi- Brothers & Sisters, James Nyarko Affanyi-Brothers & Sisters, Charles Banyin-Brothers & Sisters, Grace Arthur- Brothers & Sisters, Isaac Afran- Brothers & Sisters, Joseph Osabotey- Brothers & Sisters

In-Laws: Henry Duah, Prince Nana Sarsah

Chief Mourners: Egona Ebusuapayin Samuel Eyiah (Retired Headteacher), Ebusuapayin Uncle Kojo Nyarko-Uncle ‘O’ (Saltpond), Obaapayin Aba Yaa Otwiwa (Tema), Obaapayin Mary Affanyi (USA), Obaapayin Mercy Ocran (Accra), Opanyin Kwesi Baah, Opanyin Samuel Sackey, all of Ekumfi Adansimaim, and the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Ekumfi Adansi

Attire: Saturday: Black

Sunday: Black & White

All friends & sympathizers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.