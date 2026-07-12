Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections

The Concerned Youth of Bantama have petitioned the Ashanti Regional Police Command to provide heightened security during the continuation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bantama Constituency Executive Elections, citing concerns over alleged threats and heightened tensions surrounding the electoral process.

In a petition dated Sunday, July 12, the group said a series of public statements and actions ahead of the elections had created fear and anxiety among delegates and residents within the constituency.

They appealed to the Police Service to take urgent steps to ensure that the exercise is conducted peacefully and without interference.

The group alleged that disagreements over the preparation of the delegates’ album had contributed to tensions within the constituency, claiming that Fiifi Mensah had consistently opposed the process and made statements that heightened the situation.

They further alleged that a radio interview by Mr. Mensah before Saturday’s election was followed by disruptions at the voting centre, where election materials were reportedly vandalised and officials allegedly assaulted.

The Concerned Youth of Bantama said they were particularly worried by what they described as repeated warnings of chaos ahead of the continuation of the elections.

They urged the Police to provide adequate protection for delegates and electoral officials, while stressing that their concerns were aimed at ensuring preventive action rather than prejudging the responsibility of any individual.

The group stated that should any acts of violence, intimidation, destruction or disruption occur during the elections, Fiifi Mensah should be treated as a person of interest if investigations establish any connection between him and such incidents.

They added that any person found culpable should face the full extent of the law.

The petition comes after Saturday’s disruption of the Bantama NPP Constituency Executive Elections, during which election materials were reportedly damaged and the exercise was suspended.

The Concerned Youth of Bantama expressed confidence in the Police Service. It urged the security agency to act swiftly to protect the democratic rights of delegates and maintain peace throughout the process.

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