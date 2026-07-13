Court places injunction on NPP Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency elections

The Sefwi Wiawso High Court in the Western North Region (WN/R) has placed an injunction on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency Executive Election scheduled on Saturday July 11, 2026.

The court gave the order to determine an interlocutory injunction application filed by seven persons, aspiring for various positions in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency.

The suit was filed against the NPP National Chairman, Director of IT, constituency election committee chairman, Western North Regional Chairman, constituency chairman, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), and District Director of EC, Bibiani.

At the second hearing of the case, presiding judge Justice Oliver Atsu Abada, considered an affidavit in support filed by Benjamin Armah, seeking an order to strike out the suit for alleged abuse of court process and failure to exhaust internal party dispute resolution mechanisms.

The court further considered an affidavit in opposition filed by Ben Kumi, a plaintiff.

After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the motion to strike out the suit and granted the 4th Defendant time to file an affidavit in opposition to the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.

The case would be heard on the merits on Friday, July 17, 2026.

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