Court places injunction on NPP Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency elections

Audio By Carbonatix
The Sefwi Wiawso High Court in the Western North Region (WN/R) has placed an injunction on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency Executive Election scheduled on Saturday July 11, 2026.
The court gave the order to determine an interlocutory injunction application filed by seven persons, aspiring for various positions in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency.
The suit was filed against the NPP National Chairman, Director of IT, constituency election committee chairman, Western North Regional Chairman, constituency chairman, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), and District Director of EC, Bibiani.
At the second hearing of the case, presiding judge Justice Oliver Atsu Abada, considered an affidavit in support filed by Benjamin Armah, seeking an order to strike out the suit for alleged abuse of court process and failure to exhaust internal party dispute resolution mechanisms.
The court further considered an affidavit in opposition filed by Ben Kumi, a plaintiff.
After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the motion to strike out the suit and granted the 4th Defendant time to file an affidavit in opposition to the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.
The case would be heard on the merits on Friday, July 17, 2026.
Latest Stories
-
Azamati, Rose Yeboah lead Ghana’s 40-member Commonwealth Games Team
2 minutes
-
Health experts warn Ghana’s floods are worsening chronic illnesses through disrupted healthcare
3 minutes
-
Floods leave a silent health crisis long after the waters recede, experts warn
10 minutes
-
Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78
10 minutes
-
Climate experts warn Ghana’s drainage infrastructure is struggling to cope with heavier rainfall
14 minutes
-
GNFS rescues trapped driver in Amanase tanker crash
26 minutes
-
NAFCO ramps up storage expansion drive to strengthen National Food Reserve Programme
55 minutes
-
Urban Roads, not MMDCEs, responsible for desilting major drains – Local Gov’t minister
1 hour
-
ADB deepens Ghana’s trade ambitions with business seminar in Kumasi
1 hour
-
World Bank downgrades Ghana’s energy recovery programme to ‘Unsatisfactory’, cites Finance Ministry fiscal controls and election-related delays
1 hour
-
Commuters demand urgent repairs to deteriorating SCC–Old Barrier road
1 hour
-
Multimedia condemns assault on reporter by soldiers in Nkwanta South, demands probe
2 hours
-
Technology alone can’t protect careless digital finance users – Ghana Association of Banks
2 hours
-
Cyberattacks now an existential risk for digital businesses – e-Crime Bureau founder
2 hours
-
Fraud thrives where there is no ‘capable guardian’ – e-Crime Bureau founder
2 hours