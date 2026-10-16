Banking and Finance

Demand and savings deposits decreased in August 2026, but currency outside banks increased by 4%

Source: Kobina Yankson  
  16 October 2026 1:37am
Cedi currency notes
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The contribution of demand deposits, usually call and check accounts decreased to 7.8% in August 2026 from 10.6% in August 2025.

Similarly, the contribution of savings and time deposits declined to 7.0% from 7.3% over the same comparative period.

However, the contribution of foreign currency deposits (FCDs) to money supply growth increased significantly to 1.6% in August 2026, compared with negative 4.0% in August 2025.

According to the Bank of Ghana, this mainly reflected the effect of the discontinued dual currency Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) policy.

Similarly, the contribution of currency outside banks increased to 4.0% in August 2026 from 2.7% in August 2025, reflecting increased demand for cash holdings.

Meanwhile, the annual growth in broad money supply (M2+) increased to 20.4% in August 2026, from 16.6% in August 2025.

The Bank of Ghana attributed the increase in broad money growth to a significant build-up in Net Domestic Assets (NDA), while growth in Net Foreign Assets (NFA) declined to moderate the growth in M2+.

The contribution of NFA to total liquidity growth decreased marginally to 7.2% in August 2026 from 8.8% in August 2025.

This reflects in the moderation in the rate of foreign asset accumulation in the banking sector during the period under review.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group