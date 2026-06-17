Diaspora Affairs Office endorses partnership for Ghana Diaspora Volunteerism Initiative

The Diaspora Affairs Office of the President has endorsed a partnership with Global Volunteers Corps to support the implementation of the Ghana Diaspora Volunteerism Initiative (GDVI).

The initiative is intended to create a framework through which Ghanaians living abroad can contribute skills, expertise and professional experience to development projects in Ghana through volunteer service.

According to information released by the two organisations, the programme will focus on sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, entrepreneurship, technology, environmental sustainability, youth development, tourism and community development.

Under the partnership, Global Volunteers Corps will work with the Diaspora Affairs Office and other stakeholders to develop volunteer deployment mechanisms, diaspora engagement programmes, capacity-building initiatives and community projects.

Stephen Kwaku Darku, President of Global Volunteers Corps

Speaking on the initiative, President of Global Volunteers Corps, Stephen Kwaku Darku, said the programme is aimed at expanding diaspora participation in national development beyond financial remittances.

“The Ghanaian diaspora remains one of the nation's greatest assets. Through this initiative, we aim to create sustainable pathways for Ghanaians abroad to actively contribute to the development of their homeland, not only through remittances but also through the transfer of knowledge, innovation, mentorship and volunteer service,” he said.

The initiative aligns with government efforts to engage Ghanaians living abroad in national development activities and strengthen collaboration between diaspora professionals and institutions in Ghana.

The partnership is also expected to involve collaboration with government agencies, educational institutions, traditional authorities and community-based organisations.

Global Volunteers Corps described the initiative as a platform that will support skills transfer, volunteerism and community development while strengthening engagement between Ghana and its diaspora community.

Implementation activities are expected to begin following the endorsement by the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President.

Global Volunteers Corps is an international volunteer organisation that supports programmes in areas including education, healthcare, youth development, environmental protection and community development.

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