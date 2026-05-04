Domeabrahene advocates attitudinal change as Asante Akim North partners GAYO to tackle sanitation crisis

The Paramount Chief of Asante Akyem Domeabra, Nana Baffour Owusu Bediako I, has endorsed a Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) recycle-and-reuse initiative to address the sanitation crisis confronting metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies in the Ashanti Region.

Dubbed the Zero Waste Project, the Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) initiative focuses on waste prevention.

It aims to resource life cycles so all materials are reused, repaired, or recycled rather than sent to landfills or incinerators.

The endorsement comes after the Domeabra Traditional Authority and the Asante Akim North Municipality signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the environmentally centred Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to implement the project and help manage waste generated in the area.

The Domeabramanhene, Nana Baffour Owusu Bediako I, expressed concern that poor sanitation habits are stalling progress in his traditional area.

The Paramount Chief said GAYO’s Zero Waste initiative is timely.

"This initiative will help us cut down the massive waste produced in this area, which threatens public health. It will also create jobs for residents, especially young people," Nana Baffour Owusu Bediako said.

He called for a collective change in attitudes toward waste disposal to complement government initiatives such as National Sanitation Day, all meant to ensure a cleaner environment.

“I recall that we once cleared the refuse dump and told residents to use a designated site, but they didn’t comply. We seem too comfortable with filth. We must change that attitude because waste-related diseases rob you of your freedom to live normally and can kill you prematurely. We cannot continue to dump waste indiscriminately and expect clean communities. Every citizen must take responsibility,” he said.

MCE for Asante Akim North Municipal, Sarah Amoakoaa, said the Assembly deeply appreciates GAYO and its partners and anticipates the successful delivery of the project.

She assured the Assembly’s support for the implementation of the project.

"The President has directed all MMDAs to hold monthly clean-up exercises, and we comply. Yet the impact is minimal because our dump site is full, and we struggle to find alternative disposal points. The MoU with GAYO to implement its zero-waste project is therefore timely and will help us significantly," Mrs Sarah stated.

Samuel Gyimah Kwadwo Asante, Operations Manager of Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO), commended the Assembly for the partnership and indicated its readiness to hit the ground running with the planned implementation activities.

He said GAYO plans to engage all MMDAs nationwide on the zero-waste project, describing it as the best solution to Ghana’s sanitation crisis.

The Zero Waste for Sustainable Cityscape Project aims to reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills by promoting segregation at source, recycling, composting, and reuse. It also seeks to create green jobs through a circular economy model.

Asante Akim North Municipal Assembly joins other municipalities in the Ashanti Region, including Atwima Nwabiagya, partnering with GAYO to tackle the sanitation crisis.

Under the MoU, the Traditional Authority and the Municipal Assembly will lead community sensitisation and provide land for waste aggregation centres, while GAYO will handle technical training, collection logistics, and market linkages for waste entrepreneurs.

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