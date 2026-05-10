Economic Fighters League slams ₵24k hostel fees at University of Ghana

University accommodation

The Students Command of the Economic Fighters League (EFL) has condemned what it describes as the "outrageous exploitation" of students regarding accommodation charges at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

In a strongly worded statement released on Saturday, May 9, the group threw its full weight behind Mr Frederick Opoku and the Rent Control Department, as they move to confront a housing market they claim is rigged against the average Ghanaian student.

The EFL highlighted a disturbing trend where private hostel operators are allegedly charging as much as GH₵24,000 for a single-occupancy room. Even in shared arrangements, the costs remain prohibitive, with students often forced to part with GH₵10,000 each for a spot in a crowded room.

The Students Command argues that these figures are not merely reflections of market demand but represent a systemic failure that is turning higher education into an exclusive club for the elite.

“A situation where students are forced to pay as much as GH₵24,000 for a single room, or GH₵10,000 each in shared rooms, is not merely a market issue. It is a social crisis,” the statement read. “Education cannot become the preserve of the wealthy while ordinary students and families are crushed under predatory accommodation costs.”

The EFL commended Mr Frederick Opoku for his public stance against the current housing injustice but warned that verbal condemnation is not enough. They are now demanding that the government empower the Rent Control Department with the necessary regulatory tools to enforce price caps and penalise profiteering.

The EFL insists that without immediate intervention, the rising cost of living around the university campus will lead to mass dropouts or force students into unsafe, substandard housing alternatives.

“We urge government to back these efforts with stronger regulation, enforcement, and policies that protect students from profiteering. Housing is a right, not a luxury for the privileged few,” the Command asserted.

The crisis at the University of Ghana is part of a broader national shortage of student housing, which has allowed private developers to operate with little oversight. As the student population continues to grow, the gap between available beds and affordable rates has widened, leaving many at the mercy of "hostel moguls".

The Economic Fighters League has hinted that if the government fails to act on these "predatory" charges, they may be forced to mobilise students to demand their right to affordable housing through more direct means.

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