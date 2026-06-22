Education Minister extends ban on lavish school celebrations to all schools in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has clarified that government's ban on extravagant post-WASSCE celebrations applies to all schools in Ghana, both public and private, as authorities move to curb what they describe as an unhealthy culture of excessive displays of wealth on school premises.
Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, the Minister said the directive was intended to preserve the dignity of educational institutions and ensure that schools remain focused on learning and academic achievement.
Responding to a question about whether the directive applies only to public schools, the Minister said it was unequivocal.
"It covers all schools in Ghana. It covers all schools in Ghana," he stated.
He said that the government would not allow lavish celebrations to become part of the country's educational culture.
"We cannot allow this culture to be part of the development of Ghanaian learners. It's a simple no," the Minister said.
The clarification comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced a ban on post-examination celebrations involving expensive gifts such as motor vehicles and money bouquets being presented to students on school premises.
Addressing concerns that some parents may simply wish to reward their children for completing school, Mr Iddrisu said parents remain free to celebrate their children's achievements, but such activities should not take place within educational institutions.
When it was suggested that some parents may only want to encourage their children to work harder in the future, the Minister said, "You don't need to do that in school."
According to him, parenting responsibilities are shared between families and schools, with each having distinct roles in a child's development.
"Parenting is a shared responsibility between the home and the school. The parent, the significant others, and the teacher share the two environments together," he explained.
He said that schools must remain safe, secure, and respectful spaces dedicated primarily to learning.
"As for the learning environment, it has remained safe, secured and dignified," he said.
"The school environment is an environment for academic competition, nothing more."
Mr Iddrisu further condemned the growing trend of extravagant displays of wealth on school campuses, describing it as unacceptable.
"The extravagant, lavish display of wealth is utterly unacceptable, and we would not tolerate or accommodate that going forward," he said.
The Minister disclosed that some of the recent incidents that sparked public debate had not been brought to the attention of either the Ministry of Education or the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service before they occurred.
"But these developments were not known prior to the Director-General of GES and to the Ministry of Education," he said.
As part of measures to enforce the directive, Mr Iddrisu said schools would now require approval before proceeding with related ceremonies.
"We have accordingly asked that no institution should proceed with those ceremonies without clear clearance from the Director-General of the GES," he announced.
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