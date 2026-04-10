Education Ministry begins review of Ghana Library Authority law

The Education Ministry has inaugurated a Technical Working Committee to review the Ghana Library Authority Act of 1970, in a move aimed at strengthening the legal and institutional framework for modern library services.

The law, enacted more than five decades ago, is widely seen as outdated and limited in scope. Officials say it no longer supports the evolving needs of education, technology, and community development in a digital age.

The committee was inaugurated on behalf of the sector minister by Technical Advisor for Pre-Tertiary Education, Stephen Kwaku Owusu.

The process is expected to be broad and consultative, with input from stakeholders across education, technology, youth development, and local governance.

Chaired by Professor Emeritus Alemna A. Anaaba, the committee brings together experts in librarianship, law, and governance. Members include Prof. Philip K. Kankam of the Ghana Library Authority Board; Dr J. Sam, former Chair of CARLIGH; Dr Monica Mensah of IFLA Sub-Saharan Africa and the University of Ghana; Opong Ernest of APNET; Dr Ali Nakyea of Al-Nakyea & Associates; Dr Helena Hassan-Asamoah, UNESCO Library Expert; Prof. Owusu Amponsah of KNUST; Ziblim Alhassan Betintiche; Jessica Mensah, Director of Library at Parliament; and Judith Quarshie. Naana Nsafoah Sarpong serves as Secretary.

The review is expected to produce a modern legal framework that reflects the realities of a knowledge-driven society.

Key proposals under consideration include extending the governing board's tenure from two to four years, establishing National and Presidential Libraries, creating a Library Council to regulate the profession, introducing a Deputy Executive Director role, expanding regulatory powers, and securing sustainable funding for the Authority.

Mr Owusu described the exercise as timely.

“The review of the Ghana Library Authority Act is both timely and necessary. Libraries are no longer just repositories of books; they are dynamic hubs for learning, innovation, and community engagement.

"This process will ensure that our legal framework empowers the Ghana Library Authority to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world and contribute meaningfully to national development.

"We are confident that the Committee’s recommendations will position the Authority as a benchmark for library services.”

Professor Anaaba said the committee is committed to delivering a forward-looking outcome.

“We are honoured to lead this important national assignment. The Committee is committed to a thorough and consultative review process that will deliver a robust and future-oriented legislative framework.

"Our work will not only strengthen the Ghana Library Authority but also contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Board Chair of the Ghana Library Authority, Michael Ato Essuman, said the review marks a major step in the Authority’s transformation agenda.

“This review represents a significant milestone in our transformation agenda. A strengthened Act will enable us to deepen our impact, expand our reach, and better serve communities across the country, particularly young people who rely on our spaces for learning, skills development, and opportunity.”

The Ghana Library Authority says the outcome of the review will reinforce its mandate, align its operations with global best practices, and promote literacy and equitable access to information nationwide.

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