Efforts to whittle down OSP powers undermine anti-corruption fight – Sulemana Braimah

Audio By Carbonatix
Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has raised concerns over what he describes as efforts to whittle down the powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), warning that such moves could undermine Ghana’s anti-corruption fight.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, April 16, he said recent developments surrounding the OSP’s mandate create uncertainty for ongoing corruption cases and risk weakening public trust in accountability institutions.
He cautioned that the situation should not be treated lightly, stressing the broader implications for governance and justice.
“Any attempt, direct or indirect, to weaken the effectiveness of the OSP is worrying for the fight against corruption in this country,” he stated.
Mr Braimah’s comments follow a High Court ruling in Accra on Wednesday, presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyadu Nyante, which held that while the OSP can investigate corruption-related offences, it does not have constitutional authority to independently prosecute cases under Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution.
The ruling, which arose from a quo warranto application filed by Peter Achibold Hyde, has cast doubt over several ongoing prosecutions by the OSP, with legal observers suggesting it could stall cases pending further judicial clarification.
In response, the OSP has defended its mandate, insisting that its enabling legislation—the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act—clearly empowers it to investigate and prosecute corruption-related offences.
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