Egypt to host Africa’s premier business forum

The Egyptian new coastal capital and major fourth-generation smart megacity, New Alamein, will be hosting the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum, scheduled to take place from 2nd to 4th October 2026.

Dubbed as the continent’s premier gathering where political power meets entrepreneurial prowess, bridging the established engines of African growth with the new sectors defining its future, the highly anticipated forum is expected to have over twenty African Heads of State and Government representatives, senior leaders from leading international and regional financial institutions and key actors driving transformative change across Africa's most critical sectors and emerging industries reshaping the continent's economic identity in attendance.

New Alamein is a combination of advanced infrastructure, modern residential districts, international universities, cultural landmarks, major tourism and investment projects within a unified master plan

Co-organised by the Government of Egypt, African Export – Import Bank (Afreximbank), and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), the Forum brings together Africa's most influential decision-makers in an unprecedented alliance of public and private sector leadership, the Alamein Africa Business Forum is built to advance strategic partnerships and unlock investment opportunities across Africa and key global markets to drive key development initiatives, from infrastructure, trade and critical minerals, digital innovation to health markets.

The Alamein Africa Forum will feature high-level plenary sessions, sector-focused panels, and closed-door roundtables, with emphasis on infrastructure, energy, digital transformation, manufacturing, and intra-African trade.

In addition, dedicated sessions will highlight Egypt’s role as a regional hub and gateway to African markets, while structured business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-Government (B2G) meetings will facilitate concrete dealmaking and long-term partnerships.

The inaugural Alamein Africa Forum was established as a permanent African Business Forum to convene biennially in Egypt and will be held in parallel with the 2026 African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting and the thirty-third (33rd) Annual Meetings of Afreximbank.

It will serve as a launchpad for partnerships, policies, and projects that will translate and update the African Union's fifty (50) year strategic master plan, Agenda 2063’s vision into concrete economic reality and define Africa’s economic trajectory for the next decade.

In an era of shifting alliances and rising volatility, Africa can no longer afford to be a bystander in decisions that shape its own economic future.

The continent’s ability to set its own agenda has never been more urgent, and Alamein Africa Forum is the place to shape the reforms that lower risk and unlock capital, directly alongside Heads of State and ministers, place the private-sector agenda at the heart of African Union decision-making, forge cross-border partnerships that strengthen Africa’s resilience to external volatility and turn forum commitments into real-world implementation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.