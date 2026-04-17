‘Embassy drone threat’ closes Kensington Gardens

Audio By Carbonatix
Police are "assessing a number of discarded items" in London's Kensington Gardens after a video was shared online in which a group claimed to have targeted the nearby Embassy of Israel with drones carrying dangerous substances.
The Metropolitan Police said the embassy had not been attacked and officers were investigating the source and authenticity of the footage.
A large number of police officers have been seen at the park from behind a cordon and the park is to remain closed throughout Friday.
The embassy confirmed the site was not attacked and staff were safe, while the Met said it does "not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this stage".
A Met Police chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team has been seen near the park's bandstandand police divers have been spotted near the Round Pond ornamental lake.
Earlier, London Fire Brigade's fire investigation dogs arrived at the scene as well as the London Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team.
Met Police Commissioner Matt Jukes said: "Counter-terrorism policing London are aware of a video shared online overnight in which a group claim to have targeted the nearby Embassy of Israel...we're carrying out urgent inquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link between it and the items discarded in Kensington Gardens."
The force urged people to avoid the area while investigations are carried out.
A spokesperson for the embassy said: "A suspected security incident is being investigated in the park adjacent to the Embassy of Israel in London.
"We wish to clarify that all Embassy staff are safe and that the Embassy was not attacked.
"As always we remain in close and continuous contact with the local authorities."
Latest Stories
-
Probe into Tema microlight aircraft crash advances as final report set for May 29
14 minutes
-
Semenyo frustrated by Kudus’ potential World Cup absence
19 minutes
-
DVLA to begin arrest of users of fake and expired DV plates on May 4
28 minutes
-
First Ghanaian-owned pain and neurorehab clinic opens in Dubai
28 minutes
-
Finance ministers and top bankers raise serious concerns about Mythos AI model
28 minutes
-
GTEC suspends processing of institutional registration applications
30 minutes
-
‘It was such an easy decision’ – Semenyo on choosing Ghana over England
35 minutes
-
Herbalist arrested trying to sneak hacksaw blades to remand prisoner
39 minutes
-
Amidu warns of deepening rift between OSP and Attorney-General over prosecutorial powers
41 minutes
-
Oil prices plunge as Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘open’ during ceasefire
41 minutes
-
‘Embassy drone threat’ closes Kensington Gardens
42 minutes
-
Gender Ministry marks Street children day, calls for protection over punishment
42 minutes
-
Ceasefire with Israel brings respite to Lebanon, but obstacles to peace remain
42 minutes
-
NPP wants proper planning for Free Primary Healthcare – Kingsley Agyemang
45 minutes
-
Non-traditional export earnings surge by 30.7% to $5bn in 2025
1 hour