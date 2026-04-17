‘Embassy drone threat’ closes Kensington Gardens

Police are "assessing a number of discarded items" in London's Kensington Gardens after a video was shared online in which a group claimed to have targeted the nearby Embassy of Israel with drones carrying dangerous substances.

The Metropolitan Police said the embassy had not been attacked and officers were investigating the source and authenticity of the footage.

A large number of police officers have been seen at the park from behind a cordon and the park is to remain closed throughout Friday.

The embassy confirmed the site was not attacked and staff were safe, while the Met said it does "not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this stage".

A Met Police chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team has been seen near the park's bandstandand police divers have been spotted near the Round Pond ornamental lake.

Earlier, London Fire Brigade's fire investigation dogs arrived at the scene as well as the London Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team.

Met Police Commissioner Matt Jukes said: "Counter-terrorism policing London are aware of a video shared online overnight in which a group claim to have targeted the nearby Embassy of Israel...we're carrying out urgent inquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link between it and the items discarded in Kensington Gardens."

The force urged people to avoid the area while investigations are carried out.

A spokesperson for the embassy said: "A suspected security incident is being investigated in the park adjacent to the Embassy of Israel in London.

"We wish to clarify that all Embassy staff are safe and that the Embassy was not attacked.

"As always we remain in close and continuous contact with the local authorities."

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