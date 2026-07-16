Emma Ankrah: Stop waiting for closure: Healing doesn’t need permission

We often carry the perception that painful chapters need proper endings, one final conversation, one honest apology, one explanation that finally makes sense of everything or one final intimate moment with a loved one. But what happens when that conversation or moment never comes?

What happens when the apology never arrives, the person who hurt us refuses to acknowledge the pain they caused, or the answers we desperately seek remain unanswered?

Do we remain trapped in the past, waiting for someone else to give us permission to move forward?

The answer should be no.

We don't have to stay trapped, waiting for someone else's permission to move forward.

One of the biggest misconceptions about healing is that closure must come from another person. We place our emotional freedom in someone else's hands, hoping they will say the words that finally release us. But healing cannot depend on someone who may never understand our pain.

Closure is not always a conversation. Sometimes it is acceptance — the quiet decision to stop letting an old wound run a new season of life. This doesn't mean the hurt was insignificant. Pain deserves to be acknowledged. But there's a point where the search for answers costs more than the original wound did.

Many people spend years waiting for an apology that never comes — checking a phone that stopped ringing months ago, typing a name into a search bar just to see what changed, replaying old conversations and wondering what they could have done differently — while children grow, dreams evolve, opportunities pass. Life does not pause while we wait.

Forgiveness is often misunderstood. It is not excusing what happened, and it doesn't mean letting someone back in. It's refusing to let anger become a permanent resident in your heart.

Reconciliation is different — it requires two people, accountability, a genuine desire on both sides to rebuild trust. Forgiveness can happen alone. Reconciliation cannot. Sometimes peace means rebuilding. Sometimes it means accepting that a chapter has ended. Both are valid.

There's a quiet strength in choosing kindness even when it isn't returned — a greeting met with silence, a gesture misread. These moments sting, but they reveal something: our actions should be guided by our values, not by other people's reactions. Maturity isn't measured by how people treat us. It's measured by how we respond.

At some point, everyone must choose: keep waiting for someone else to change, or reclaim responsibility for their own peace. Another person's silence does not have the power to define your future.

The person who hurt you may never apologise. The one who disappointed you may never explain. But your life cannot stay suspended because someone else withholds what you need.

Sometimes closure isn't found in another person's words. It's found the day you delete the number instead of dialing it, or stop rehearsing what you'd say if they finally called — in choosing gratitude over bitterness, growth over regret, peace over the need to be understood.

The greatest freedom isn't hearing "I'm sorry." It's reaching the point where you no longer need those words to move forward.

Teaching us that closure is not always a conversation. Sometimes, it is acceptance and it is found in our own decision to let go because healing doesn't need permission. It begins the moment you choose it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.