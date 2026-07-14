Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear 

Audio By Carbonatix
One of the most common misconceptions artistes have is that PR works like a switch - flip it on, and immediately the numbers skyrocket. Especially when they are the ones funding the campaign out of their own pocket, the expectation is often instant: more streams, more followers, more ticket sales overnight.
But here's the reality… PR is a marathon, not a sprint.
It builds credibility, visibility, and narrative and those things do translate into growth, but rarely overnight. The media landscape is noisy. Bloggers, radio hosts, and influencers need time to review, schedule, and publish. Audiences need multiple touchpoints before they act.
So when an artiste invests their own money, every day feels like a year. I understand that. But if PR is measured only by the first week's numbers, you'll almost always be disappointed. The real value comes from consistency, strategy, and long-term brand equity and that takes patience and trust in the process.
The music industry is not built on instant gratification. It is built on relationships, trust, and visibility over time. A single press feature does not make a career. A viral moment does not guarantee longevity. What sustains an artiste is the steady accumulation of credibility, the kind that comes from being consistently visible, consistently excellent, and consistently present in the minds of audiences and industry gatekeepers.
When you invest in PR, you are not buying a result. You are buying a process. You are paying for access, for relationships, for strategic positioning, and for the slow but steady building of a brand that people will remember and respect.
If you are funding your own campaign, I feel you. Every cedi, every dollar counts. And when you don't see immediate returns, it is easy to feel frustrated, even cheated. But I urge you to trust the process. Keep showing up. Keep releasing quality work. Keep engaging your audience. And let PR do what it does best tell your story, build your credibility, and position you for the long haul.
Because when the numbers finally come and they will - they will be built on a foundation that lasts.
About Empress Neeta
Anita A. Ampomah, known professionally as Empress Neeta, is a seasoned Ghanaian publicist, talent manager, events producer, and founder of Empress Neeta, a PR agency dedicated to amplifying voices across the entertainment and creative sectors.
With over a decade of experience in Ghana's media and entertainment industry, Empress Neeta has worked with some of the country's top artistes, including Kweku Flick, Samini, Fameye, Moliy, and Kwaku DMC of Asakaa fame etc. Her portfolio also includes major events such as the 3Music Awards, Ghana Music Awards,Family Concert, Mozama Disco, as well as several artiste listening parties and album launches.
She is also a key figure in the Umoja Digital Radio movement, Pan-African digital radio platform focused on African electronic dance music and continues to champion authentic African storytelling through strategic communications, cultural programming, and talent development.
Empress Neeta is passionate about equipping artists and creatives with the tools, knowledge, and networks they need to build sustainable careers in Africa's growing creative economy.
Connect with Empress Neeta:
Instagram: @empressneeta
LinkedIn: Empress Neeta
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