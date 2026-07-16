World PR Day 2026: The Golden Age of Strategic PR

In an age of climate pressure, misinformation and artificial intelligence, the profession's enduring value lies in ethical counsel, human judgement and the ability to build trust.

Today, Thursday, 16 July 2026, public relations professionals around the world observe World PR Day under the theme, "The Golden Age of Strategic PR." The theme is timely. It recognises a profession that has moved far beyond writing press releases, arranging events and responding to media enquiries. At its best, modern PR helps leaders understand risk, listen to stakeholders, protect trust and make decisions that can withstand public scrutiny.

Organisations now operate in an environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, climate pressure, rapid technological change and an information system in which falsehood can travel faster than fact. Communication can no longer be treated as an activity that begins after a decision has been made. The PR professional must be involved early enough to test assumptions, anticipate public reaction, identify affected groups and advise leadership on the human consequences of policy.

This does not mean PR should seek influence for its own sake. A seat at the management table carries responsibility. Strategic communicators must be willing to tell leaders what they need to hear, not merely what they want to hear. The true value of the profession lies in ethical counsel, sound research, disciplined listening and the ability to build relationships before a crisis begins.

Communication cannot be treated as an activity that begins only after a decision has been made.

Ghana has a rich tradition of communicators who have helped to define the profession. As the country marks the day, it is appropriate to acknowledge the communications background of President John Dramani Mahama and the contributions of figures such as the late J. E. Allotey Pappoe, Kojo Yankah, Vicky Wireko-Andoh, Major Albert Don-Chebe (Rtd.) and Esther A. N. Cobbah, among many others. Their careers remind us that public relations is most valuable when it is linked to leadership, national development and public service.

One profession, many local expressions

World PR Day creates one global moment, but each country must give that moment local meaning. Ghanaian celebrations may include professional dialogues, feature articles, student engagements, community conversations, digital campaigns and networking events. These activities matter, but the profession should judge the day not by the elegance of its ceremonies but by the seriousness of the agenda it sets.

For Ghana, that agenda should include ethical leadership, public trust, misinformation, environmental responsibility, professional standards and the use of artificial intelligence. Public relations must be more than a tool for polishing institutional images. It should help institutions become more transparent, responsive and worthy of the reputation they seek.

Research remains the foundation of effective practice. No organisation can sustainably manage public perception through slogans alone. Practitioners must understand what people know, what they fear, whom they trust, what barriers shape their behaviour and how they experience institutions. Research converts communication from guesswork into strategy.

From awareness to behaviour change: PR and galamsey

The continuing damage caused by illegal small-scale mining presents a defining test for strategic communication in Ghana. The issue is not only environmental. It affects forests, rivers, farms, livelihoods, community health, public finances and confidence in state institutions. Yet repeated warnings have not produced the scale of behavioural and institutional change required.

A new campaign cannot rely on frightening images and general appeals alone. It must begin with research into the different actors who sustain illegal mining: miners, financiers, equipment owners, traditional authorities, political actors, gold buyers, transporters, affected communities and public officials. They do not all have the same interests, incentives or information. A single national message will therefore be too blunt.

An effective campaign should combine four elements. First, it should segment audiences and develop messages that speak to their real motivations. Second, it should use credible local messengers - including traditional and religious leaders, health professionals, teachers, responsible miners, community radio presenters and people whose livelihoods have been damaged. Third, it should explain lawful alternatives and economic transition pathways, because behaviour rarely changes where people see no viable option. Fourth, it should connect communication to visible and consistent enforcement. Public education without fair enforcement becomes noise; enforcement without explanation can breed resistance.

Local-language storytelling will be essential. People must see the crisis not as an abstract environmental debate but as a direct threat to drinking water, food security, family income and the future of children. The campaign should also publish measurable results: restored sites, prosecutions, changes in water quality, alternative livelihoods created, complaints resolved and communities reached. Strategic PR must make public action visible and accountable.

Public education without fair enforcement becomes noise; enforcement without explanation can breed resistance.

PR's fight for truth in the age of AI

Artificial intelligence is transforming public relations. It can support media monitoring, issue detection, audience analysis, transcription, translation, content development and scenario planning. Tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Jasper can reduce the time spent on routine tasks and allow practitioners to devote more attention to judgement, relationships and strategy.

But speed is not the same as wisdom. AI can reproduce bias, invent facts, expose confidential information and amplify misinformation at scale. It can produce a polished statement without understanding the history, culture or emotional reality surrounding an issue. For that reason, every AI-assisted output requires human verification, ethical review and clear accountability.

The profession should adopt practical safeguards. Sensitive institutional information should not be entered into public AI systems without authorisation. Facts, quotations and sources must be checked. Organisations should disclose material use of synthetic media where non-disclosure could mislead. Human approval should remain mandatory for high-risk communication involving public safety, legal exposure, employee welfare or national controversy.

AI is also changing how organisations are discovered. People increasingly ask search engines and AI assistants to explain institutions, leaders and public issues. Credible, consistent and accessible information can influence what these systems surface. However, it is inaccurate to assume that every press release automatically becomes AI training data. The strategic task is to publish authoritative material that is clear, verifiable and useful across websites, trusted media and public records.

What AI cannot replace

As AI commoditises basic drafting, the value of the strategic PR professional should become clearer, not smaller. Technology can generate options; it cannot accept moral responsibility. It can identify patterns; it cannot fully understand the political, cultural and human consequences of a recommendation. It can simulate empathy; it does not possess lived relationships.

The professional advantage therefore lies in judgement: knowing when to speak, when to listen, when to challenge leadership, when to apologise and how to rebuild trust after failure. Relationship capital, cultural intelligence, credibility and courage cannot be produced by a prompt.

A fictional illustration: Kwabena's digital stool

Imagine Kwabena, a traditional okyeame, or linguist, whose stool now sits beside a laptop. He does not use AI to replace the proverbs and memory of his community. He uses it to help extend their reach.

When local leaders need to explain a new sanitation initiative, Kwabena works with community members to identify their concerns. He uses a local-language AI tool to develop early drafts in Twi and Ga, then reviews the language with elders and subject experts. He combines familiar proverbs with clear information about responsibilities, timelines and public health.

Simple engagement data show which messages are being understood and where confusion remains. Kwabena adjusts the campaign and returns to the community for feedback. AI assists with speed and scale; Kwabena remains responsible for truth, cultural meaning and trust. The lesson is simple: the future of PR does not require Ghana to abandon its heritage. It requires practitioners to combine heritage with new tools responsibly.

The human standard

The Golden Age of Strategic PR will not be defined by how quickly practitioners produce content or how many platforms they use. It will be defined by the quality of their judgement and the trust they earn.

World PR Day should therefore be more than a celebration. It should be a professional recommitment: to research before speaking, to listen before advising, to separate truth from convenience, to protect the vulnerable, to challenge misinformation and to use technology without surrendering human responsibility.

Behind every institution are people whose decisions affect other people's lives. Behind every reputation is a record of conduct. Public relations cannot permanently repair a gap between what an organisation says and what it does. Its highest purpose is to help leadership close that gap.

On this World PR Day, let us celebrate the practitioners who educate, unite and build genuine dialogue. Let us also hold ourselves to the standard that strategic influence demands.

Be proud to practise public relations - and be accountable for the trust the profession carries.

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The author is DANIEL AMPIM ADU

Public Relations and Management Consultant

Email: adudan@rocketmail.com | Tel: +233 (0) 27 1026 310

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.