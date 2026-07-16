Why public relations would say, “Let’s engage our staff before the information reaches the public”

Solace A. M. Akomeah

As a Public Relations Practitioner with over a decade’s experience in the corporate world, I have come to know that poor information flow between the top hierarchies of organisations and those on the factory floor is a top ‘killer disease’ of staff morale and so I always advocate for the internal stakeholders who are staff, to be engaged before outsiders are brought on board.

Imagine consistently seeing news headlines about happenings within your institution without your prior notice or being praised by an outsider for some achievement chalked or a deal entered into by your organization without you being aware of it. How would you feel? Lost? Excluded? Embarrassed? Well, this could be an indication of poor internal communication at play within the institution concerned.

It is not for nothing that communication practitioners and scholars consistently argue that employees should be treated as primary stakeholders and must be informed first about policy decisions, management intentions and direction before external publics are brought into the picture. This is because in the realm of contemporary organisational management, internal communication strategies play a pivotal role in enhancing employee engagement, morale, productivity and in shaping the organizational culture.

What is Internal Communication?

Internal communication is the term used to describe an organisation’s managed communication system, where employees are regarded as internal publics or a stakeholder group, critical for organisational success. Public Relations theorists refer to it as the management concept of employee engagement, suggesting the building of a two-way relationship. James Everett Grunig, one of the most influential public relations scholars assert that excellent organizations practice two-way symmetrical communication, where communication is based on dialogue, mutual understanding and relationship building rather than one-way dissemination of information. Similarly, other experts argue that internal communication should support organizational strategy by ensuring employees understand the organisation's objectives and their role in achieving them.

Internal communication is inextricably linked to supporting an organisation's need to effectively communicate information about important changes such as, a merger with another company, a re-branding or the introduction of a new product or service. Professionals and scholars advocate that internal publics should be among the first to know about such changes. This helps to equip all staff members with information on the new development within the institution and let relevant departments know their expected roles.

How is Internal Communication Done?

Internal communication is carried out through many methods and tools including face-to-face, written, digital, leadership, team, and training and development communications. Informal communication and employee recognition systems are also excellent internal communication forms.

Face-to-face, or in today’s post COVID19 parlance, in-person communication remains one of the most effective methods of staff engagement as it allows for immediate clarification, feedback and relationship building, thereby reducing misunderstanding and building trust.

In-person forms of staff communication include staff meetings, departmental meetings, town hall meetings, executive briefings, one-on-one meetings among others.

While written internal communication forms disseminate information through formal written documents such as emails, circulars, memos, newsletters, policy manuals, annual reports and staff handbooks, digital internal communication forms share information through staff intranets, employee portals, internal mobile apps, SMS alerts, digital notice boards among others and they are characterized by speed and immediacy.

Leadership communication as an internal communication form involves senior management and corporate leaders communicating directly with employees to explain organizational direction and reinforce priorities. The popular methods include CEO messages, video addresses, leadership blogs, live question and answer sessions and executive forums. This creates a sense of closeness among employees, to those in the higher echelons of the organisation and also helps to boost employee confidence in leadership.

Effective internal communication is not only about sending information, but it also involves listening. Organisations gather employee feedback through staff surveys, suggestion schemes, employee forums, focus groups, exit interviews and anonymous feedback channels. This two-way communication improves decision-making and demonstrates that employee opinions are valued.

Employee recognition and appreciation as an internal communication strategy is when communication is used to recognize employee achievements. They include the use of employee of the period announcements, appreciation emails, award ceremonies, internal newsletters featuring success stories of staff projects, and recognition during staff meetings. Recognition boosts staff motivation, engagement and morale.

Not all internal communication is or must be formal. Informal interactions also contribute to information sharing and most importantly, relationship building and social cohesion among staff members. Engaging activities like social gatherings promote bonding and creates a sense of belonging among staff members. While official information can be given during such informal gatherings, internal communicators should ensure that critical information is communicated through official channels to avoid misinformation.

Why Internal Communication is Necessary in Organizations.

Scholars argue and practitioners establish that internal communication brings enormous benefits to organisations. What can be more beneficial to an organisation than employees who feel engaged and motivated?

From a social identification theoretical view, internal communication, when properly done, helps employees understand and internalise the organisation's mission, vision, and values.

As employees identify more strongly with the organisation, they develop a greater sense of belonging and pride. Research has established that employees identify more strongly with organisations that make them feel included. This strong sense of belonging created among staff causes them to become more committed and invest their best in the work they do, thereby leading to improved performance. A well engaged and motivated staff become better advocates and ambassadors, willing to defend the organisation in the larger society.

Internal communication also promotes transparency and trust. Employees’ trust in management is a high currency that should not be exchanged for anything. When trust is broken, apathy becomes a giant within the organisation and there is no psychological safety. Employees become reluctant to ask questions or share opinions if they believe management withholds important information. This weakens open communication and drastically reduces employee voice.

Another critical benefit of internal communication is that it reduces uncertainty during crisis and organizational change. Change within organisations is perhaps the most constant thing that happens. There is always something new coming up that require completely new ways of doing things or alterations to how work is done. Periods of change often create anxiety and lower staff morale. Frequent and honest communication within the organisation helps employees understand the reasons for the change, expected outcomes and their role in the process. This reduces fear and resistance.

It is important to note that the nature of internal communication, the forms it takes and tools used keep evolving. Its practice also differs depending on the nature of or the organization involved. While that remains an undeniable fact, it is vital for institutions to know that internal communication is critical as it has a telling on the culture of the organization and its output. Without Top Management commitment, this important function cannot be achieved.

Effective internal communication is more than the dissemination of information. It is a strategic function that shapes employees' perceptions, attitudes and behaviors. By promoting transparency, encouraging participation, recognising employee contributions, and reinforcing organisational values, internal communication enhances employee morale, leading to higher job satisfaction, stronger commitment, improved teamwork and better organisational performance.

The importance of this discourse on internal communication is the reason why PR would always say “Let’s Engage our Staff Before the Information Reaches the Public”.

By: Solace A. M. Akomeah

The writer is a Communication Professional. Currently a Communication Manager with GWL and the Honorary Secretary of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana.

Email: thescribeinspires@gmailcom

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.