England players to be told not to jump hoardings

Audio By Carbonatix
England players will be advised not to jump over advertising hoardings after Jordan Henderson suffered a freak injury following their World Cup victory over Mexico.
Brentford midfielder Henderson is expected to have surgery on the wrist injury he suffered while celebrating England's 3-2 win at the Azteca Stadium.
That would mean he is a major doubt for the rest of the tournament.
Henderson, 36, landed awkwardly on his arm as he tried to hurdle the advertising hoardings during England's celebrations, and was taken from the field on a stretcher.
It is understood manager Thomas Tuchel is set to instruct his players to avoid jumping over the hoardings to ensure there is no repeat.
"Jordan just fell over and injured his wrist," Tuchel told BBC One after the match.
"It looks really bad. It's a quite serious injury, and it doesn't fit the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital."
Henderson - accompanied by a member of England's medical team - remained in hospital in Mexico City on Sunday evening and did not travel back with the squad to their base in Kansas City.
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