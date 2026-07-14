Four giants. One crown. The World Cup reaches its defining moment.

The clock had ticked 120+1 minutes.

The Kansas City Stadium held its breath as Switzerland and Argentina slugged it out.

Lautaro Martínez pounced on a rebound deep into stoppage time of extra time, hammering the ball into the net to seal Argentina's 3-1 victory over Switzerland.

The scoreline suggested comfort. The journey had been anything but.

With one swing of Martínez's right boot, the final piece of the World Cup puzzle fell into place.

France.

Spain.

England.

Argentina.

Four former world champions. Four football superpowers. Four teams that began the tournament occupying the top four places in FIFA's world rankings.

When Coca-Cola and FIFA completed the permutations and concluded these were the top four nations globally, never did they saw this script playout like Hollywood cast.

For the first time since the rankings were introduced in 1992, the four highest-ranked nations have all reached the World Cup semi-finals.

The tournament has finally arrived at its defining moment.

After a month of football spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico--the first 48-team World Cup in history--the dream of lifting the greatest trophy in sport belongs to only four nations. Two matches stand between them and immortality.

The road now leads to Arlington, where France meet Spain, before attention shifts to Atlanta for one of football's fiercest rivalries as England face defending champions Argentina.

History, legacy and destiny now collides.

The last four here extends far beyond rankings.

Not since Italia '90 has every World Cup semi-finalist previously lifted the trophy.

Then, Argentina and England were among the final four without meeting each other. Thirty-six years later, they return to the same stage, carrying the weight of history once again.

The possibility of another France-Argentina final also looms large, recreating the unforgettable showdown that crowned Lionel Messi in Qatar four years ago.

Yet nothing has been handed to any of these giants.

Each has survived its own examination.

Champions rarely enjoy easy paths.

Argentina's defence of the World Cup has become an exercise in resilience rather than dominance.

Lionel Scaloni's side needed extra time to eliminate Cape Verde. They overturned a two-goal deficit late against Egypt. Against Switzerland, they were pushed to the brink again before emerging victorious.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring from Lionel Messi's corner before Dan Ndoye restored parity for Switzerland midway through the second half.

The contest swung on a controversial decision as Breel Embolo's yellow card, initially shown to Leandro Paredes, was corrected through VAR's mistaken-identity protocol, leaving Switzerland with ten men.

Still, Argentina needed extra time.

Then came Julián Álvarez.

He struck the ball brilliantly from distance in the 112th minute before Martínez's late finish added gloss to another exhausting victory.

Their reward is an encounter that transcends football.

When I was flying to the US for this tournament, I watched Argentina's great Diego Maradona documentary, where the 'hand of God's' goal in 1986 featured.

The English were distraught. They appealed the goal, but the could not win the sympathy of the referee to overturn the goal.

The pain from that day for many English fans was immortalised. Harry Kane's generation were not born. Jude Bellingham's generation were nowhere near being born, but they've inherited a war they were never a part of.

Some rivalries refuse to fade.

England against Argentina is woven into World Cup history like few others.

From Antonio Rattín's infamous dismissal in 1966 to Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" and Goal of the Century in 1986; from David Beckham's red card in Saint-Étienne in 1998 to his penalty redemption four years later--every chapter has deepened the emotion surrounding this fixture.

The rivalry extends beyond football, shaped by political history and decades of sporting tension.

Now another chapter awaits.

England arrive after surviving perhaps their sternest examination of the tournament.

Norway, inspired by Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth, exposed weaknesses that had remained hidden throughout England's campaign.

The Scandinavians struck first through Andreas Schjelderup before Jude Bellingham rescued England with a composed finish on the stroke of half-time.

As humidity drained energy from both teams in Miami, the match drifted into extra time.

Once again, Bellingham delivered.

Reacting quickest after Ørjan Nyland spilled Morgan Rogers' shot, the midfielder bundled home the winner to complete a remarkable personal performance.

His sixth goal of the tournament kept England's dream alive, even if manager Thomas Tuchel admitted afterwards that the performance fell below the standards expected of potential champions.

England survived.

Sometimes, survival is all that matters.

If Argentina embody resilience and England determination, France have projected authority.

Les Bleus have looked every inch a champion throughout the tournament.

Even after missing an early penalty against Morocco, Kylian Mbappé responded with characteristic brilliance, scoring once and creating another as France secured a commanding 2-0 victory.

Ousmane Dembélé added the second after Mbappé's intelligent movement opened space inside Morocco's defence.

France dominated from start to finish, outshooting the Atlas Lions 21-4 and confirming why many consider Didier Deschamps' side the strongest remaining team.

The victory keeps alive an extraordinary ambition—to become only the third nation to reach three consecutive World Cup finals.

It also sets up another fascinating duel with Spain.

No team has embraced late drama quite like Spain.

Mikel Merino had already broken Portuguese hearts in the Round of 16.

Against Belgium, he repeated the trick.

Following a tense contest in Los Angeles, Fabián Ruiz's first-half strike had been cancelled out by Charles De Ketelaere before the match drifted toward extra time.

Instead, Merino struck again.

Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens could only parry Pau Cubarsí's speculative effort, allowing the Arsenal midfielder to react quickest and fire Spain into the semi-finals.

It was another demonstration of Spain's composure under pressure.

Despite injuries to Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams during the tournament, Luis de la Fuente's side continue to find different heroes.

Their reward is a reunion with France.

The neighbours have crossed paths repeatedly on football's biggest stages--from the Euro 1984 final to Euro 2024, where a teenage Yamal inspired Spain to victory before La Roja lifted the continental crown.

Another classic now beckons.

Beyond the battle for the trophy, another contest has quietly become one of the tournament's defining stories.

The Golden Boot remains wide open.

Messi and Mbappé lead with eight goals each.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have six.

Ousmane Dembélé has five.

Mikel Oyarzabal remains within striking distance on four.

Yet the race extends beyond this tournament.

Messi's goal tally at World Cups stands at 21, with Mbappé only one behind.

Every goal now reshapes football history.

For Messi, the stakes are even greater.

At 39, this is widely expected to be his final World Cup.

Already regarded by many as the greatest player the game has produced, another title would elevate him into territory occupied by almost no one.

It would also make Argentina the first nation since Pelé's Brazil of 1958 and 1962 to defend the World Cup successfully.

The expanded World Cup has delivered fresh stories, new nations and unforgettable surprises.

Yet as the tournament reaches its conclusion, football finds itself in familiar company.

The old powers remain.

France seek another dynasty.

Spain dream of reclaiming world supremacy.

England chase a second star after sixty years of waiting.

Argentina pursue history, legacy and consecutive crowns.

Only two matches remain before the final.

Only one team will stand above the rest.

Four giants arrived believing they belonged on football's biggest stage.

Now only one will leave with the crown.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.