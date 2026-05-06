Enterprise Group PLC injects GH₵2.4m into maternal healthcare with new facility for Sunyani Hospital

In a major boost to maternal and child healthcare in the Bono Region, Enterprise Group PLC has officially handed over a newly constructed Reproductive, Child Health and Family Planning Unit to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital.

The state-of-the-art facility, built at a cost of approximately GH₵2.4 million, is designed to transform healthcare delivery for pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children in Sunyani and its surrounding communities.

A Modern Solution to a Dilapidated Structure

The newly commissioned unit boasts a cold room, a general ward, a health promotion office, an administrative block, and modern medical equipment to ensure efficient service delivery.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr Adinkrah-Kyeremeh Richard, revealed that the previous structure was in a deplorable state.

"This building has been reconstructed by Enterprise Group. If you knew the state before the building was reconstructed, it was an old, dilapidated shed with termite-infested doors, and it was almost near collapse," Dr Adinkrah-Kyeremeh said. "But thank God Enterprise came on board, took down the old block, and then reconstructed this new edifice for us."

A Multi-Purpose Hub for Child and Maternal Care

Dr Adinkrah-Kyeremeh explained that the new facility will serve multiple critical functions, including growth monitoring for children, nutrition services, immunisation (vaccination against various antigens), health promotion activities, and family planning services for women.

The intervention comes as the Sunyani Municipal Hospital prepares to mark its 100th anniversary next year. However, the Director noted that many of the hospital’s existing buildings remain in poor condition and do not reflect its status as a municipal hospital.

"What Enterprise has done today is just one of many structures that still need improvement," he disclosed, appealing to other corporate institutions to support ongoing infrastructure needs—particularly at the Antenatal Clinic.

"I want to appeal to other corporate bodies who have mothers and children at heart to come on board. The Antenatal Clinic needs serious innovation. We need new works, renovations, and medical equipment."

Enterprise Group’s Commitment to CSR

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Financial Officer of Enterprise Group PLC, Mike Tyson, stated that the project is a key part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its commitment to supporting healthcare delivery.

"This project is dear to our hearts. We actually spent approximately GH₵2.4 million on the infrastructure and the equipment to refurbish and furnish the whole place," Mr Tyson revealed.

He urged hospital authorities to ensure proper maintenance of the facility to sustain its impact. "We look forward to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital authorities maintaining the facility so that it can deliver healthcare to mothers and their children. We expect this will contribute to reducing child mortality in Sunyani and its environs."

Traditional Leader Calls for Professionalism Among Nurses

While commending the corporate gesture, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, raised concerns about the attitude of some health workers toward patients.

"I have made an observation on how some nurses treat patients, and it is very worrying. You will see nurses busily fidgeting with their phones while patients are waiting for healthcare. The way some nurses address their patients—especially those they see to be of low status in society—is very disheartening," the chief revealed.

He expressed hope that the commissioning of the new unit would inspire improved commitment and professionalism among staff.

"I hope that with the commissioning of this new Reproductive, Child Health and Family Planning Unit, it will renew the commitment of our nurses and help them serve us better," he added.

Looking Ahead

The new unit is expected to significantly reduce child mortality and improve maternal health outcomes in the Sunyani municipality. Enterprise Group’s intervention serves as a model for private-sector participation in Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure, even as hospital authorities continue to appeal for more support from other corporate bodies.

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