Enterprise Properties opens up to wider market, targets job creation after 15 years

After 15 years of operations, Enterprise Properties Limited has officially unveiled its brand to the public. The company is marking a significant milestone in its journey and signaling a renewed commitment to excellence in corporate real estate services, job creation, and economic growth.

The company, which has largely operated within the Enterprise Group ecosystem, says it is now ready to extend its services to a broader client base, while leveraging its expertise in property and facility management.

Speaking to Joy Business at the unveiling, Managing Director of Enterprise Properties Limited, Kwadwo Nini Owusu, described the company as a trusted real estate partner focused on building lasting relationships rather than merely conducting transactions.

“For us at Enterprise Properties, we position ourselves as a trusted real estate partner, one that understands relationships, one that is not just a transactional conversation, but one that we're going to deliver excellent services in all that we do for all the tenants and the clients we work with,” he said.

Mr. Owusu noted that the company's growth strategy will create opportunities for employment across several sectors as its portfolio expands beyond internally managed properties.

According to him, the management of additional assets will require a range of support services, creating jobs for cleaners, security personnel, lift maintenance companies, horticulturists, and other service providers.

“All of those are opportunities for us to engage people and create employment,” he stated.

He further emphasized that Enterprise Properties is positioning itself as a full-service real estate solutions provider for the wider market.

“Enterprise Properties is here to stay. Over the years, we've been internally focused, but now we're out to deliver services to everybody on the market, not just for Enterprise Group and their subsidiaries, but for all the companies out there who require property management, facility management, leasing, project management, research and advisory service,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Executive of the Real Estate Agency Council, Emmanuel Jeffery, called for increased awareness and registration within the real estate industry to help tackle fraudulent activities.

He stressed the importance of building a comprehensive database of real estate practitioners to promote transparency and protect investors.

“Usually, you find out that there are a lot of agents who are not registered, and they don't understand why they have to be registered. But we need to spread the word and ensure that they're all part of the data,” he said.

Mr. Jeffery explained that a stronger regulatory framework and greater public awareness would help eliminate fraudulent operators who take advantage of unsuspecting clients.

“We actually want to eradicate the street-side people who just wake up and say, ‘I'm an agent’, take somebody's money and defraud the person. So awareness for us is key, and government support is a strong thing for us,” he added.

The unveiling of Enterprise Properties Limited's brand marks a new chapter for the company as it seeks to expand its footprint in Ghana's real estate market, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the professionalisation and growth of the sector.

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