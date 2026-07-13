EOCO says Dennis Miracles Aboagye had left Ghana before stop order was issued

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) says Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Dennis Miracles Aboagye, had already left Ghana when a stop order was placed on him as part of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities.

Mr Aboagye, who is the spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday night upon his return to the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, 2026, EOCO said the decision to place him under a stop order followed the discovery of new information linked to suspected fraud and theft involving his tenure as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

"As part of this process, Mr Aboagye was placed on the Stop Order a week ago to prevent any sudden travel that could impede the investigation this week. Unknown to the Office, he had already departed the country," EOCO stated.

The Office said upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, officers of the Ghana Immigration Service executed the stop order and handed him over to EOCO on Sunday morning.

Mr Aboagye later accompanied investigators on a search operation, which EOCO said forms part of ongoing investigations.

The development follows a protest by some NPP supporters who gathered at EOCO’s headquarters in Accra on Monday demanding his immediate release and questioning the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Mr Aboagye is being investigated alongside former IMCCoD Accountant Gerald Appiah and others over alleged misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds estimated at about GH¢55 million.

According to EOCO, the investigation follows a petition from the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further inquiries into a forensic audit conducted into the affairs of the Secretariat.

The audit covers activities between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.

EOCO said the suspected offences under investigation include conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering and other related offences.

The Office also disclosed that Mr Appiah has voluntarily begun refunding funds connected to the allegations but clarified that the recoveries do not bring the investigations to an end or clear any suspect of wrongdoing.

"Such recoveries do not, by themselves, conclude the investigative process nor absolve any suspect of any crime," EOCO said.

The Office has assured that Mr Aboagye will be granted bail in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

Meanwhile, the NPP has raised concerns over the arrest, claiming that Mr Aboagye was not given access to his lawyers and that the party had not been officially informed about the reasons for his detention.

EOCO has maintained that it is conducting the investigation professionally and impartially while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons involved.

The Office said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

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