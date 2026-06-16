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Extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta would be complex, protracted legal battle – Martin Kpebu

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  16 June 2026 7:30pm
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Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has predicted that any attempt by Ghanaian authorities to extradite former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta from the United States would be a complicated and protracted process, particularly in light of his reported permanent residency status and legal representation.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, June 16, Mr Kpebu said Ghana should not expect an easy path if it seeks to bring Ofori-Atta back to face any legal proceedings.

“Obviously, it will be a lengthy and very complex legal battle,” he stated.

According to him, the process could only be significantly shortened if key figures within the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration were to support efforts to have the former Finance Minister return to Ghana voluntarily.

“Otherwise, if we take out the possibility of political intervention, it is going to be a very complex battle,” he added.

Mr Kpebu argued that the recent reports of Ofori-Atta obtaining permanent residency in the United States could strengthen his legal position and provide additional layers of protection in any future extradition proceedings. “With the green card, now you have far more protection than previously,” he noted.

He also pointed to the calibre of legal representation available to the former minister in the United States, citing former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft as an influential figure who could assist in navigating the American legal and political system.

The legal practitioner explained that extradition cases in the United States often involve both judicial and political considerations, making them more complex than ordinary court proceedings.

He noted that beyond the courts, government officials may exercise discretion in matters involving extradition requests, especially where humanitarian, medical or policy considerations are raised.

Mr Kpebu maintained that these realities mean Ghanaian authorities would need to prepare for a sustained legal effort if they intend to pursue Ofori-Atta's return through formal extradition channels.

The comments come amid ongoing debate over the implications of reports that a U.S. immigration court has granted Ofori-Atta permanent residency status.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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