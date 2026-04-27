Football | National

‘Family pressured Kudus to cut ties with me’ – Ex-agent alleges

Source: Joy Sports  
  27 April 2026 3:01pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The former agent of Mohammed Kudus, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, has alleged that the Ghanaian obliged to pressure from his family to end his deal with her.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder parted ways with the agent prior to his move from Premier League rivals West Ham United last summer.

According to Mendelewitsch, there was a conversation on what the two parties should do as they were approaching the end of their deal together.

However, she alleges, the Black Stars player fell for the pressure from his family to go separate ways.

"We talked about it because we were coming to the end of our term. He never terminated his contract with me. We were nearing the end of it. And naturally, we took a step back, as we always do, and asked ourselves, "What do we do now? Do we continue on our path together or not?" she says in an interview with Sacha Tavolieri.

"And I understand perfectly well that his family was pushing for a 'no,' and he went along with it. Honestly, it's a shame, but if you want to know, the players wanted to eat; in fact, his family wanted to eat more money. Players only have one career."

Mendelewitsch had worked with Kudus prior to his departure from Nordsjaelland where she facilitated his move to Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam. She also worked on Kudus' deal to West Ham from the Eredivisie side.

Kudus is currently out for the rest of the season after suffering a relapse on his return from injury.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group