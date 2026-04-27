‘Family pressured Kudus to cut ties with me’ – Ex-agent alleges

The former agent of Mohammed Kudus, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, has alleged that the Ghanaian obliged to pressure from his family to end his deal with her.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder parted ways with the agent prior to his move from Premier League rivals West Ham United last summer.

According to Mendelewitsch, there was a conversation on what the two parties should do as they were approaching the end of their deal together.

However, she alleges, the Black Stars player fell for the pressure from his family to go separate ways.

"We talked about it because we were coming to the end of our term. He never terminated his contract with me. We were nearing the end of it. And naturally, we took a step back, as we always do, and asked ourselves, "What do we do now? Do we continue on our path together or not?" she says in an interview with Sacha Tavolieri.

"And I understand perfectly well that his family was pushing for a 'no,' and he went along with it. Honestly, it's a shame, but if you want to know, the players wanted to eat; in fact, his family wanted to eat more money. Players only have one career."

Mendelewitsch had worked with Kudus prior to his departure from Nordsjaelland where she facilitated his move to Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam. She also worked on Kudus' deal to West Ham from the Eredivisie side.

Kudus is currently out for the rest of the season after suffering a relapse on his return from injury.

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