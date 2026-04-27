Football | National

Kudus is ‘the one who is being punished the most’ after split – Former agent

Source: Joy Sports   
  27 April 2026 3:17pm
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Former agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch of Mohammed Kudus believes the Ghanaian is the one being on the receiving end of failure following the decision to part ways.

The two parties split prior to Kudus signing for Tottenham Hotspur last summer from West Ham United.

Kudus and Mendelewitsch had worked together from the midfielder's final year at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland through to his time at Ajax and West Ham.

Mendelewitsch, in a recent interview, revealed Kudus was pressured by his family to part ways with the agent.

While nothing major has happened to the agent, Kudus has had a troubling first season at Tottenham, with the club flirting with relegation, while Kudus has also been out with an injury.

"The team he chooses is on the verge of being relegated to the Championship. This is the first time this has happened to him. Well, sorry, but you only punished yourself.

"It's a shame, but that's life. It's crazy."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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