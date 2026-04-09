Finance Ministry, BoG clarify false claims about Databank’s bond market specialist status

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) have warned the public against circulating claims suggesting that Databank has been reaffirmed or endorsed as a Bond Market Specialist for the Government of Ghana. Authorities described the reports as false and misleading.
They said clarification comes after widespread circulation of unverified information, which could potentially confuse investors and market participants.
Both institutions emphasised the importance of relying on official notices when seeking information on financial market operators.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Bank of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, issued an official notice on 10th February 2026 (NOTICE NO. BOG/FMD/2026/08), outlining the revised and authoritative list of Primary Dealers (PDs) and Bond Market Specialists (BMSs).
They urged investors, financial institutions, and the public to exercise caution and verify claims through official sources before acting on information that may affect investment decisions. They noted that spreading unverified claims could disrupt confidence in the local bond market.
The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and accurate information dissemination in the capital markets.
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