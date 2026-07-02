Flood victims to receive free psychological counselling as experts call for flexible work policies

The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has announced free psychological first aid and counselling services for victims of the recent floods that devastated parts of Accra and other areas of the country, while urging employers to adopt flexible work arrangements for affected staff.

The association says individuals, families and emergency responders struggling with the emotional impact of the disaster can access trained psychologists through its helpline, 0553470086, stressing that disasters leave psychological scars that require as much attention as physical recovery.

In a statement issued on July 1, the GPA expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones, including those reported dead in Alajo, and sympathised with thousands whose homes and livelihoods were affected by the floods triggered by Monday's torrential rains.

According to the association, the approximately 140mm rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving major roads in Abeka, Lapaz, Achimota, Dzorwulu, Tesano, Weija, Mallam and the Kasoa stretch of the N1 impassable, while destroying property and disrupting daily life.

The GPA warned that beyond the physical destruction, many survivors could experience shock, grief, anxiety and sleep disturbances in the days and weeks ahead.

It therefore called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other state agencies to ensure that psychosocial support forms part of relief efforts alongside food, shelter and medical assistance.

"The GPA offers its members and expertise to help design and deliver this support," the statement said, adding that people affected by the floods should stay connected to trusted relatives and friends, maintain routines where possible, get adequate rest and seek professional help if emotional distress persists.

The association also appealed to employers across the capital to relax lateness and attendance policies while flood-related disruptions continue.

It argued that damaged roads and unsafe commuting conditions have left many workers facing difficult journeys, and warned that fear of workplace sanctions could encourage unnecessary risks.

The GPA said measures such as flexible working hours, remote work where feasible and a temporary suspension of lateness penalties would protect employee wellbeing while fostering long-term trust and loyalty.

It pledged to continue working with partners to strengthen Ghana's disaster response, particularly in addressing the mental health consequences of emergencies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.