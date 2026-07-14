‘Football rewards those who are committed when no one is watching’ — Benjamin Tetteh’s mission to uncover Ghana’s next generation

By the time the final whistle blew, another group of hopeful young footballers had done everything they could to impress.

For weeks, they (Kick Nation Sports) had travelled from different regions across Ghana chasing one opportunity — the chance to convince scouts they belonged among the country's next generation of footballers with the potential to play in Europe.

Some left with smiles. Others with disappointment.

Benjamin Tetteh has seen both emotions countless times.

As the director of Kick Nation Sports, an organisation committed to identifying talented young Ghanaian footballers and creating pathways into European football, Benjamin Tetteh understands that scouting is about far more than spotting the player who scores the most goals or dazzles with stepovers.

The difficult part comes afterwards.

Benjamin Tetteh (left) presenting a Manchester City Jersey to a scouted player

"It has been a great experience organising this football tournament," Tetteh says after the conclusion of the final scouting selection.

"We have seen a number of good talents across all the regions we have visited. It hasn't been easy, but we are happy with the progress and are now looking forward to finalising the team."

The journey across Ghana reinforced something scouts often discover: talent is everywhere.

From dusty community pitches to organised football centres, gifted youngsters continue to emerge in every corner of the country. The challenge has never been finding talent. It has always been identifying the players capable of turning potential into a profession.

For Tetteh, that distinction is crucial.

Benjamin Tetteh (Left)/ Ghana Legend Asamoah Gyan ( right) at the launch of Kick Nation Sports

The technical qualities can be refined. Physical development can be managed. Tactical understanding can improve.

Mindset is far more difficult to teach.

Standing before the players after the tournament, his message was direct.

"Players should treat their training and match sessions like their lives depend on it," he says.

"They should be dedicated, hardworking and, especially, work on their weaknesses. Football rewards those who are committed even when no one is watching them."

It is advice shaped by experience.

Every year, hundreds of talented Ghanaian footballers dream of moving abroad. Only a handful succeed, and an even smaller number build lasting careers.

The difference, according to Tetteh, is rarely talent alone.

Benjamin Tetteh (first on the left)

Kick Nations has built its philosophy around identifying footballers who combine technical ability with discipline, consistency and a willingness to learn — qualities European clubs increasingly value alongside raw athleticism.

That is why the final selection is only the beginning for those who make the cut.

The players must continue to develop, improve their weaknesses and demonstrate the professionalism required to compete in demanding football environments.

Tetteh reminded the group that football does not reward occasional brilliance. It rewards daily commitment.

Talent may open the first door.

Character determines how far a player walks through it.

As Kick Nations prepares to finalise its squad, another group of young Ghanaian footballers moves one step closer to realising a dream. For Tetteh, however, the objective extends beyond producing professionals.

It is about helping shape footballers who understand that the journey to Europe begins long before boarding a plane. It starts on the training ground, in the unseen hours, where discipline, resilience and hard work quietly lay the foundation for every successful career.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.