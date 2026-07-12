Fourth-Time Candidate Eugene Danquah Ofori-Appiah wins Atwima Nwabiagya South NPP Chairmanship

A fourth-time contender, Dr Eugene Danquah Ofori-Appiah, has been elected Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency of the Ashanti Region after defeating the incumbent in a closely contested election.

The poll, held on Saturday, 11 July 2026, was supervised by the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Electoral Commission Officer, Mr Sampson Ofori-Gyamfi, and observed by national and regional executives of the NPP.

Official results declared Dr Ofori-Appiah the winner with 742 votes, ahead of the incumbent chairman, Stephen Boateng, who secured 621 votes. The victory marks a significant milestone for Dr Ofori-Appiah, who won the constituency chairmanship on his fourth attempt.

Delegates also elected Akwasi Appiah as First Vice Chairman, Oheneba Nana Asiedu as Second Vice Chairman, John Kwame Duodu as Constituency Secretary, Dr Simon Boateng as Deputy Secretary, and Isaac Kusi Boateng as Constituency Organiser.

The remaining elected officers are Emba Sarfo Dominic as Youth Organiser, Thadeus Opoku Takyi as Treasurer, Jane Amoako as Women's Organiser, Abdul Razak Amoah as Communications Director, and Abdul Latif Agyei as Nasara Coordinator.

Speaking after his victory, Dr Ofori-Appiah expressed gratitude to delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to prioritise unity within the party in order to secure victory for the NPP in the 2028 general election.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Shirley Kyei, commended delegates for conducting the election peacefully, saying their cooperation ensured a smooth electoral process.

She also pledged to work differently with all party members to promote peace and unity as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.

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