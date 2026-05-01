GAF commissions K9 facility at Volta Barracks to strengthen counter-terror and detection operations

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has taken a step to strengthen its operational capacity with the commissioning of a new dog kennel facility at the Volta Barracks in Ho.

The facility, inaugurated on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, was constructed with support from the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group, which also donated a Toyota Land Cruiser to the 66 Artillery Regiment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commanding Officer of the Regiment, Lt Col Jalali Din Ibrahim, said the introduction of a dog kennel within an artillery formation reflects the changing nature of modern military operations and the need to adapt to emerging security threats.

He noted that the move underscores the regiment’s commitment to enhancing its operational readiness.

He commended the Ghana Military Police and the National Dog Academy for their role in ensuring standardisation, effective training, and professional management of the facility.

He also expressed gratitude to GAFTAG for its continued partnership and timely delivery of the project.

Acting Provost Marshal, Colonel Emmanuel Tete Doke, highlighted the importance of military working dogs in contemporary security operations, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts.

He said the dogs would play a critical role in detecting narcotics, ammunition and explosives, expressing confidence in the capability of both the animals and their handlers.

He urged the regiment to provide the necessary support to ensure the effective operation and maintenance of the facility.

Guest of Honour and Deputy Brigade Commander of the 16 Artillery Brigade, Colonel George Dottey, called on the regiment to manage the facility diligently to maximise its impact.

He also commended all stakeholders, including GAFTAG and the handlers, for their contributions to the project.

The National Dog Academy, which traces its origins to a presidential security dog unit established in 1964, now serves as the centralised K9 training institution of the Ghana Armed Forces, supporting internal security, detection, and force protection operations across the country.

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