Garden City Aquatics discover new swimming talents in maiden school competition at KNUST

The first-ever Garden City Aquatics inter-schools swimming competition was held on Saturday, 25 July 2026, at the KNUST poolside, initiated by a group of parents whose children swim to realise their talent development and discipline.

According to GCA, the championship provides students of all abilities with the opportunity to compete in a professionally organised environment, showcase their talents, and develop confidence through sport.

The competition started with 65 events for both male and female swimmers from 11 schools in Kumasi.

The championship is open to public and private basic, junior high, and senior high schools.

Mr Awusi Boateng, a member of GCA, speaking to Luv FM after the event, highlighted a young girl named Faith, who demonstrated exceptional strength and determination in the pool despite being a first-time swimmer.

“We have a little girl called Faith, and she really demonstrated her faith and her strength in the pool.

She is one of the first-time swimmers, but you know her effort, her vim, her ability, and her will to finish the race are something that really stood out for me,” Mr Awusi said.

There are future plans including annual events, potential expansion into a league, and other projects to further promote swimming in Kumasi.

Garden City Aquatics (GCA) is a non-profit organisation duly incorporated under the laws of Ghana with the mandate to promote and advance water-based activities, including swimming, lifesaving, water safety, and drowning prevention.

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