GBLA 2026 set to honour business excellence and leadership

Organisers of the Ghana Business League Awards (GBLA) have announced plans for the fourth edition of the awards scheme, positioning the event as a platform to celebrate business excellence, innovation and leadership across Ghana’s corporate landscape.

The awards, organised by Maven Communications in partnership with Zeliatte Media with support from Africaworks, will be held on June 27, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra and are expected to bring together senior business executives, policymakers, industry leaders and members of the diplomatic community.

According to the organisers, the Ghana Business League Awards has evolved into one of the country’s leading business recognition platforms, rewarding outstanding performance across the manufacturing, supply and service sectors while encouraging competitiveness and innovation.

The event seeks to highlight organisations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational excellence and industry impact, while providing a platform for businesses to strengthen their visibility and credibility among stakeholders.

Organisers say this year’s edition will feature high-level participation from both government and the private sector. Expected guests include Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo, Trade and Agribusiness Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and KPMG Ghana Country Managing Partner Andrew Akoto.

Other expected attendees include Institute of Directors-Ghana President Mary Asare-Yeboah, Ghana Free Zones Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mary Awusi, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie and members of the diplomatic corps.

The awards have gained prominence over the years for recognising companies and business leaders across a wide range of sectors, including banking, agribusiness, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, engineering, logistics and education.

Previous award recipients include Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC, which won Business Leader of the Year in the savings and loans category; Accra City Hotel, recognised for green innovation in hospitality and hotel leadership; and Everpack Ghana Limited, which received honours in manufacturing.

Other notable winners have included AgroCrown West Africa Company Limited, Olam Agri Ghana Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana, B5 Plus Limited, Tang Palace Hotel, SkyNet Worldwide Express Limited and Samara Group Ghana.

The awards scheme has also recognised individual achievements within the business community. Past recipients include Frank Adjei Mensah of LESFAM Industries, who was named Entrepreneur CEO of the Year; Gopal Vasu of M&G Pharmaceuticals, who received the Exemplary Business Personality award; and Baibhav Biswas of Olam Agri Ghana Limited, who was honoured as Outstanding CEO of the Year.

Other individual honourees have included business leaders from the agribusiness, healthcare, pharmaceutical, fintech and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

Organisers believe the awards play an important role in promoting best practices and raising standards across Ghana’s business environment by highlighting companies and individuals that are driving growth, innovation and sustainable development.

As anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 edition, the Ghana Business League Awards is expected to once again provide a platform for recognising the enterprises and leaders shaping the future of Ghana’s economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.