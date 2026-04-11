GCB Bank surges GH¢0.45, ETI gains GH¢0.06 as GSE ends week higher

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) ended the trading week on a positive note, with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) adding 42.58 points to close at 13,149.10, as investors returned to select banking and insurance counters.
Trading data for the 7,188th session, held on April 10, 2026, showed broad-based buying interest, with the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) climbing 44.22 points to settle at 7,946.37.
Market capitalisation expanded to GH¢247.73 billion, up from Thursday's GH¢246.18 billion, reflecting sustained investor confidence.
Total volume of shares traded for the session reached 1,802,346, with aggregate value hitting GH¢7,345,020.26.
GCB Bank leads gainers
GCB Bank PLC (GCB) delivered a stellar performance, surging by GH¢0.45 to close at GH¢25.96. The banking heavyweight attracted significant investor interest, with 27,933 shares changing hands, contributing GH¢725,033.55 to total market value.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) rose by GH¢0.06 to close at GH¢1.67, while NewGold ETF (GLD) added GH¢0.62 to GH¢502.79. Cal Bank PLC (CAL) gained GH¢0.01 to GH¢0.75, with an impressive 700,215 shares traded—the highest volume of the session—contributing GH¢525,934.48 to total market value.
Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) edged up GH¢0.01 to GH¢7.86, while SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC) added GH¢0.01 to GH¢3.56. Scancom PLC (MTNGH) gained GH¢0.01 to GH¢5.50, with 873,258 shares traded, contributing GH¢4,801,769.82 to total market value.
Republic Bank and Fan Milk lead decliners
Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (RBGH) declined by GH¢0.19 to close at GH¢4.51, while Fan Milk PLC (FML) shed GH¢0.15 to GH¢12.59. Ecobank Ghana PLC (EGH) edged down GH¢0.03 to GH¢49.45, and Enterprise Group PLC (EGL) dipped GH¢0.03 to GH¢11.66.
Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) fell GH¢0.01 to GH¢5.36, while TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (TOTAL) shed GH¢0.01 to GH¢38.09.
BOPP holds steady at GH¢100
Benso Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP) maintained its historic triple-digit price level, closing unchanged at GH¢100.00, with 698 shares traded, contributing GH¢69,800 to total market value.
Unchanged stocks
Several stocks recorded no price movement during Friday's session, including Access Bank (ACCESS), Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Aluworks (ALW), Asante Gold Corporation (ASG), Atlantic Lithium (ALLGH), Clydestone (CLYD), Camelot (CMLT), Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), Dannex Ayrton Starwin (DASPHARMA), First Atlantic Bank (FAB), Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL), Mega African Capital (MAC), PBC, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Trust Bank Gambia (TBL), Tullow Oil (TLW), and Unilever (UNIL).
On the Ghana Alternative Market, all stocks remained unchanged.
Market summary
The GSE-CI has now gained 49.93 per cent since the start of the year, while the financial stocks index remains up 70.99 per cent year-to-date.
Friday's session brought a positive end to the trading week, with the benchmark index closing above the 13,100 level as investors positioned themselves ahead of the weekend.
Gainers
GCB Bank PLC (GCB): GH¢ +0.45 (closed at GH¢25.96)
NewGold (GLD): GH¢ +0.62 (closed at GH¢502.79)
Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI): GH¢ +0.06 (closed at GH¢1.67)
Scancom PLC (MTNGH): GH¢ +0.01 (closed at GH¢5.50)
Cal Bank PLC (CAL): GH¢ +0.01 (closed at GH¢0.75)
Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL): GH¢ +0.01 (closed at GH¢7.86)
SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC): GH¢ +0.01 (closed at GH¢3.56)
Laggards
Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (RBGH): GH¢ -0.19 (closed at GH¢4.51)
Fan Milk PLC (FML): GH¢ -0.15 (closed at GH¢12.59)
Ecobank Ghana PLC (EGH): GH¢ -0.03 (closed at GH¢49.45)
Enterprise Group PLC (EGL): GH¢ -0.03 (closed at GH¢11.66)
Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH): GH¢ -0.01 (closed at GH¢5.36)
TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (TOTAL): GH¢ -0.01 (closed at GH¢38.09)
Unchanged Stocks
Access Bank Ghana PLC (ACCESS) — GH¢42.00
Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) — GH¢5.06
AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AGA) — GH¢37.00
Aluworks PLC (ALW) — GH¢0.10
Asante Gold Corporation (ASG) — GH¢8.89
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (ALLGH) — GH¢6.55
Benso Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP) — GH¢100.00
Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (CLYD) — GH¢1.11
Camelot Ghana PLC (CMLT) — GH¢0.14
Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (CPC) — GH¢0.12
Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC (DASPHARMA) — GH¢0.41
First Atlantic Bank PLC (FAB) — GH¢7.97
Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGBL) — GH¢15.50
Mega African Capital PLC (MAC) — GH¢5.20
PBC Ltd. (PBC) — GH¢0.02
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC (SCB) — GH¢71.40
Trust Bank Gambia PLC (TBL) — GH¢1.20
Tullow Oil PLC (TLW) — GH¢11.92
Unilever Ghana PLC (UNIL) — GH¢28.46
Hords PLC (HORDS) — GH¢0.10
Intravenous Infusions Limited (IIL) — GH¢0.05
Digicut Production & Advertising PLC (DIGICUT) — GH¢0.09
Samba Foods PLC (SAMBA) — GH¢0.55
Meridian Marshalls Holding Company (MMH) — GH¢0.10
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