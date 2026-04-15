GCB Bank sets April 17 for 32nd AGM, shareholders to vote on dividend and board matters

GCB Bank Board Chairman, Prof. Joshua Alabi

GCB Bank PLC has scheduled its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) for Friday, April 17, 2026, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the approval of the bank’s 2025 financial statements, the declaration of dividends, and decisions on board composition and remuneration.

The meeting will be held in person at the University of Professional Studies, Accra Auditorium and simultaneously streamed virtually via the bank’s AGM platform, official social media channels (Facebook and YouTube), as well as on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s GTV channel. Proceedings are scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m.

The amended notice, dated April 13, 2026, was issued by the Company Secretary, Amma Agyeman Kusi-Appouh, on the authority of the Board.

Financials and dividend on the table

A central item on the agenda, according to the bank, is the presentation and consideration of the bank’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, alongside reports from the Board of Directors and external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Shareholders will also deliberate on a proposal to waive the statutory 21-day notice period required for dividend declarations, paving the way for a resolution to declare dividends for the 2025 financial year.

Board changes and governance decisions

The AGM will see three directors—Joshua A. Alabi, Yahaya Abdul-Rahman, and Pamela Seyram Addo—stand for re-election as they retire by rotation.

Shareholders will also be asked to ratify the appointment of Abdulsalam Alhassan as Executive Director responsible for Wholesale and Investment Banking.

Remuneration approvals

In addition, the meeting will consider the ratification of excess directors’ remuneration above the approved budget for the 2025 financial year, as disclosed in the accounts. Shareholders will further be asked to approve directors’ remuneration for 2026 and authorise the board to determine the fees of external auditors for the upcoming financial year.

Digital voting

The bank has indicated that voting on all resolutions will be conducted strictly through an online platform on the day of the meeting, in line with its hybrid AGM format.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.