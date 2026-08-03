GH¢2 diesel relief will not burden taxpayers – Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy has assured Ghanaians that the government's temporary GH¢2.00 per litre reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel will not impose any additional financial burden on taxpayers.

The Ministry said the intervention is being financed through adjustments to petroleum-related margins, levies and taxes within the existing fuel pricing structure, rather than through new taxes or resources allocated to other sectors of the economy.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, August 3, the Ministry's spokesperson, Richmond Rockson, explained that the government is temporarily suspending or reducing selected margins and levies that would ordinarily accrue to the state and industry players in order to cushion consumers against rising diesel prices.

“These are margins and levies that will be due government and the industry, but there will be some suspension in some cases and some reductions in some cases to be able to deal with that. And so that’s what the government is doing,” he said.

Mr Rockson also dismissed suggestions that the intervention would deprive the power sector of critical funding, stressing that electricity financing is supported through separate arrangements and would not be affected by the diesel relief package.

The clarification follows President John Dramani Mahama's directive for a temporary GH¢2.00 per litre reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel, effective Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Announced by Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the one-month measure is intended to cushion consumers against rising fuel prices and ease pressure on transport operators, businesses and households. It applies only to diesel, with no corresponding reduction for petrol.

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