Ghana at 69: Achievements, challenges, and the future of fisheries and the blue economy

The author, Kwesi Benyi Randolph Johnson

As Ghana commemorates 69 years of independence, it is both fitting and necessary to reflect on sectors that have sustained the nation’s people long before independence and continue to anchor livelihoods, food security, and local economies today.

Among these sectors, fisheries - spanning marine, coastal, and inland freshwater ecosystems remain one of Ghana’s most socially significant and economically strategic national assets.

From the artisanal canoe fleets along Ghana’s 550km long Atlantic coastline to the fishing communities that dot the shores of Lake Volta, Lake Bosomtwe, and the country’s numerous rivers and lagoons, fisheries have long been central to Ghanaian life. Yet nearly seven decades after independence, the sector stands at a critical crossroads: marked by notable achievements but increasingly threatened by ecological, governance, and socio-economic pressures.

The challenge before the nation is clear - how to consolidate the gains made since independence while transforming fisheries into a sustainable pillar of Ghana’s emerging blue economy.

A Sector That Feeds the Nation

One of the most enduring achievements of Ghana’s fisheries sector is its immense contribution to national food security. Fish remains the most widely consumed source of animal protein in the country, accounting for roughly 60 percent of animal protein intake among Ghanaians. This makes fisheries not merely an economic sector but a cornerstone of the nation’s nutrition system.

Over the decades, the sector has evolved into a complex value chain that supports more than two million livelihoods across harvesting, processing, distribution, and related industries. Entire coastal economies revolve around fishing activities, while inland fisheries sustain communities far beyond the shoreline.

Ghana’s artisanal marine fisheries sector in particular has grown into one of the largest in West Africa. The country’s canoe fleet, operating from more than 300 landing beaches along the coast, remains the backbone of domestic fish production.

These wooden vessels, often family-owned and community-operated, represent a uniquely Ghanaian model of small-scale fisheries that has endured for generations.

Equally important has been the development of inland fisheries. The creation of Lake Volta following the construction of the Akosombo Dam in the 1960s inadvertently produced one of the world’s largest inland fisheries systems. Today, fishing communities across the lake supply fish to markets across the northern and middle belts of the country, helping reduce dependence on imported fish and supporting local food systems.

Policy and Institutional Progress

Since independence, Ghana has also made important strides in developing policy frameworks for fisheries governance. The Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625) established the legal basis for the regulation and management of marine resources, including licensing systems, enforcement mechanisms, and institutional oversight through the Fisheries Commission.

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy further outlines strategies for sustainable fisheries management while promoting aquaculture as an alternative source of fish production. These policy frameworks reflect a growing recognition that fisheries must be managed not only for economic gain but also for ecological sustainability.

However, while these achievements are notable, the gap between policy design and effective implementation remains one of the sector’s persistent challenges.

Women: The Invisible Pillars of the Fisheries Economy

Another defining feature of Ghana’s fisheries sector is the central role played by women.

Across both coastal and inland communities, women dominate post-harvest activities such as fish processing, smoking, drying, marketing, and distribution. Women-led enterprises ensure that fish caught in remote landing sites reaches markets and households across the country.

In many communities, women also act as informal financiers of fishing operations, providing credit to fishers for fuel, nets, and gear in exchange for access to fish catches.

Despite these contributions, women often remain excluded from formal decision-making processes within fisheries governance structures. Limited access to finance, improved processing technologies, and modern infrastructure continues to constrain the growth of women-led enterprises within the fisheries value chain.

Addressing these gender inequalities will be essential if Ghana is to unlock the full economic potential of the sector.

Mounting Environmental and Economic Challenges

While fisheries remain vital to Ghana’s economy, the sector today faces a series of mounting challenges that threaten its sustainability.

Perhaps the most pressing is the steady decline in fish stocks along Ghana’s marine waters. Overfishing, excessive fishing effort, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing practices have significantly reduced fish populations over the past two decades.

Destructive fishing methods continue to undermine conservation efforts and erode the productivity of marine ecosystems. The practice of illegal transshipment at sea (commonly referred to as “saiko”) though reported to have ceased in recent years, has further complicated fisheries management efforts and weakened regulatory control.

Inland fisheries are also under growing pressure.

Pollution, deforestation, agricultural runoff, and illegal mining activities have contaminated many freshwater ecosystems that serve as breeding grounds for fish.

Climate change adds another layer of risk. Coastal erosion, rising sea levels, and changing ocean temperatures are increasingly affecting marine habitats and fish migration patterns. Fishing communities along Ghana’s coastline are already experiencing the social and economic consequences of these environmental shifts.

For communities whose livelihoods depend directly on natural resources, these changes represent not only ecological threats but also human security challenges.

Youth and the Sustainability of Fishing Communities

Another emerging concern is the declining interest of young people in fisheries livelihoods.

For generations, youth have formed the backbone of fishing operations (crewing canoes, handling nets, and undertaking the physically demanding work required in both marine and inland fisheries).

Today, however, declining fish catches, rising operational costs, and uncertain incomes have made the sector less attractive to many young people. Increasingly, youth from fishing communities are migrating to urban areas in search of alternative economic opportunities.

If this trend continues unchecked, it could undermine the long-term continuity of traditional fishing economies.

Yet the sector also holds untapped opportunities for youth engagement, particularly within the broader framework of the blue economy. With the right investments in training, technology, and innovation, young people could play transformative roles in areas such as aquaculture, fisheries data systems, marine logistics, fish processing enterprises, and coastal tourism.

The Blue Economy Opportunity

Globally, the concept of the blue economy is gaining momentum as nations recognize the economic potential of oceans and aquatic resources when managed sustainably.

For Ghana, embracing the blue economy offers an opportunity to reposition fisheries within a broader development framework that integrates marine and freshwater resources.

Such an approach would extend beyond traditional fishing activities to include aquaculture development, maritime transport services, coastal tourism, marine biotechnology, and ocean-based renewable energy.

Strategic investments in these areas could significantly expand employment opportunities while reducing pressure on wild fish stocks.

However, a successful blue economy strategy must adopt a holistic “whole-of-water” approach that integrates marine, coastal, and inland fisheries systems under a coherent national aquatic resource management framework.

Charting the Way Forward

As Ghana enters its seventh decade of independence, revitalizing the fisheries sector will require bold policy choices and coordinated action among government institutions, research bodies, fishing communities, and development partners.

Key priorities should include:

strengthening enforcement against illegal fishing,

improving fisheries data systems,

investing in landing site infrastructure and cold chain facilities, and

expanding support for women-led enterprises in fish processing and marketing.

Equally important will be promoting youth engagement through training programs, entrepreneurship initiatives, and technological innovation within the fisheries value chain; Climate resilience must also become a central pillar of fisheries policy, particularly through integrated coastal zone management (ICZM) and watershed protection efforts that safeguard both marine and inland aquatic ecosystems.

A National Heritage Worth Protecting

At 69 years of independence, Ghana’s seas, lakes, and rivers remain among the country’s most valuable natural resources. They have nourished communities, shaped cultures, and sustained livelihoods for centuries.

Yet the sustainability of these ecosystems can no longer be taken for granted.

The future of Ghana’s fisheries sector will depend on the nation’s ability to balance economic development with responsible stewardship of aquatic resources.

With visionary leadership, strategic investments, and strong partnerships between government, communities, and development partners, Ghana has the opportunity to transform its fisheries sector into a cornerstone of a thriving and inclusive blue economy.

Such a transformation would not only secure livelihoods and strengthen food security but also honour the enduring relationship between Ghana’s people and the waters that have sustained them since long before independence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.