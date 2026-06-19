Ghana Feel It All as Coca-Cola kicks off FIFA World Cup 26 campaign

Audio By Carbonatix
Coca-Cola officially launched its FIFA World Cup 26 campaign, “Feel It All,” in Ghana with an electrifying Watch Party for Ghana’s opening match against Panama, held at the Ghud Park, Accra Mall in Accra.
The event brought together media, partners, influencers, and passionate football fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere of shared excitement and connection.
Through engaging brand experiences, interactive fan zones, and curated entertainment, attendees were immersed in the spirit of the world’s biggest sporting event.
In Ghana, football is more than a game. It is a shared emotion that brings millions together, especially during the FIFA World Cup, and we are proud to give our consumers an opportunity to feel it all,” said Mensah Seneadza, Director, Franchise Operations, Equatorial Africa, Coca-Cola.
“This campaign builds on the Coca-Cola system’s long-standing presence in Ghana, where for almost seven decades we have remained true to our commitment to growing alongside the communities we serve,” he added.
The excitement continues throughout the group stages, with Coca-Cola activating all three of Ghana’s matches through high-energy Watch Party experiences that bring fans together to celebrate every moment.
A highlight will be Ghana’s highly anticipated group stage fixture against England, where Coca-Cola will bring the globally celebrated “José vs Mourinho” experience to life.
‘José vs. Mourinho’ uses cutting-edge technology to channel Mourinho’s larger-than-life personality into a real-time format built for today’s social-first environment.
Fans will witness playful debates between two different versions of one of football’s most iconic and emotionally powerful figures: José Mourinho, who humorously argues opposite sides of football topics, combining his well-known charisma, competitive spirit, and sense of humour in a social-first entertainment format.
Throughout the tournament, fans can visit the Coca-Cola Experience Zone at the Ghud Park to watch live matches, enjoy interactive experiences, and win exciting giveaways.
To crown the campaign, Coca-Cola will host a spectacular concert alongside the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final on 19 July 2026 at the same venue, bringing together music, football, and celebration in one unforgettable finale experience.
As the authorised Coca-Cola bottling partner in Ghana, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana (TCCBCG), a subsidiary of Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC), will play a central role in rolling out the campaign nationwide.
“Ghana remains one of our most strategic markets in the region, and the passion we are seeing from fans during this campaign reflects how deeply football is ingrained in everyday life across the country,” said Felix Gomis, Managing Director, West African Countries Business Unit, Equatorial Coca Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC).
“We will continue bringing the FIFA World Cup 26 experience closer to consumers through engaging activations that unite people and celebrate the beautiful game.”
Latest Stories
-
Africa must define its own energy transition path – Jinapor
20 minutes
-
Jinapor highlights energy access, industrialisation and sustainability as pillars for Africa’s just energy transition
42 minutes
-
Green Project Preparation Facility launched to unlock climate infrastructure investment in Ghana
52 minutes
-
Gender Ministry congratulates Sylvia Ama Adusu on historic ITLOS election
1 hour
-
Ghana Feel It All as Coca-Cola kicks off FIFA World Cup 26 campaign
1 hour
-
Reparations for slavery must go beyond financial compensation – Macron
2 hours
-
Redirect 24-Hour Market funds to complete Agenda 111 hospitals – Asenso-Boakye to gov’t
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for broader global engagement on Reparatory Justice
2 hours
-
Ghana needs up to 90,000 more teachers but budget allows only 7,000 recruits – Education Minister
2 hours
-
Senegal President urges action on UN Reparations Resolution
2 hours
-
Ghanaian students in UK allege assault by High Commission officials during scholarship protest
2 hours
-
Stephen Amoah warns Black Stars against complacency ahead of England clash
2 hours
-
UHAS, RGHI hold forum on menstrual hygiene, adolescent mental health
2 hours
-
Sunyani East NPP congratulates Miracles Aboagye on new appointment
2 hours
-
GHS to reach 8 million people with drugs on Neglected Tropical Diseases
3 hours