Ghana Gas pays courtesy call on NPA CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Limited Company (Ghana Gas), Ms Judith Adjobah Blay, and her team on Tuesday, June 16, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo.

The visit follows an initial meeting held in August last year, which sought to explore ways in which both organisations could collaborate for mutual benefit and drive growth in Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector.

Discussions during Tuesday’s meeting focused on promoting the smooth operations of Ghana Gas and strengthening partnerships between the two entities, among other issues.

In her remarks, Ms Blay noted that such engagements are necessary to ensure both institutions remain aligned as strategic partners.

“Following the meeting we had in August last year, we agreed to meet again and discuss a few more technical issues that have a bearing on the work of both the NPA and Ghana Gas.

“This is because we serve businesses, and these meetings are necessary to ensure that we remain on the same page in how we support the companies that rely on our services,” she stated.

Responding, Mr Tameklo thanked Ghana Gas for the courtesy call and assured the company of the NPA’s continued commitment to ensuring that nothing undermines its operations.

“I personally want to thank the CEO of Ghana Gas for the visit, and we want to assure you that the NPA will return the favour.

“We will intensify our operational efforts in the areas where we need to make your work less difficult and ensure that your operations continue smoothly.

“I am confident that we have agreed on decisions that will benefit both organisations collectively, and the NPA will deliver on its part of the bargain for the greater good of the sector,” Mr Tameklo said.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between the National Petroleum Authority and Ghana Gas, highlighting their shared commitment to collaboration, operational efficiency, and the sustainable growth of Ghana’s energy sector.

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