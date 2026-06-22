Ghana highlights disability inclusion progress at UN Conference in New York

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities at the 19th Session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP19) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from June 9 to 11, 2026.

The Ghanaian delegation was led by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and included representatives from the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Members of Parliament and the Parliamentary Caucus on Disability.

Addressing the General Discussion at the UN General Assembly Hall, Dr Lartey described the occasion as “both a moment of reflection and a call to action” as Ghana marked two decades since the adoption of the Convention.

The Minister outlined some measures undertaken by the government to promote disability inclusion.

These include the Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2026, currently before Cabinet, an increase in the allocation of the District Assemblies Common Fund for persons with disabilities from three to five per cent, expanded enrolment of persons with disabilities on the LEAP programme, the Free Tertiary Education Policy for persons with disabilities, the integration of accessibility standards into building regulations and the implementation of the Digital Acceleration Project.

Dr Lartey acknowledged that significant challenges remain despite the progress made. She cited employment disparities, negative societal attitudes and unequal access to assistive technologies as areas requiring further attention.

“Twenty years after the adoption of the Convention, Ghana’s responsibility is not only to protect rights, but to expand opportunities and remove barriers to full participation,” she stated.

The conference also provided Ghana with an opportunity to engage in several side events focusing on disability-inclusive policy design, emergency preparedness, private sector participation and sustainable financing for disability inclusion.

The delegation further participated in Civil Society Day activities and exchanged experiences with disability advocacy organisations from around the world, reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities and full participation for persons with disabilities.

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