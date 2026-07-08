Ghana is open for business like never before – 24-Hour Economy takes centre stage in Canada

Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy agenda has taken centre stage in Toronto, Canada, as government officials, diplomats and business executives from both countries explored new opportunities for investment and economic partnership.

The Ghana-Canada Investment Forum, held on June 15, 2026, at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel in Toronto, brought together about 135 participants to discuss trade, investment and collaboration between Ghana and Canada.

The forum was organised by the GHFA Global Investment Forum Initiative in partnership with Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and Kwakaf International.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A. N. Cobbah, said Ghana’s position provides investors with an opportunity to access the wider African market.

She highlighted the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Canada, including historic technical support from Petro-Canada International Assistance Corporation to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

“Ghana is a stepping stone towards a wider engagement with the African continent,” she said, encouraging investors to view Ghana as a gateway to Africa’s market, workforce and resources.

She added that Canada has a unique opportunity to build lasting partnerships across Africa.

The keynote address was delivered by Ras Mubarak, Founder and Leader of the Pan African Initiative Promoting a Visa-Free Africa by 2030, on behalf of the Chief of Staff to President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Julius Debrah.

The address focused on the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, which seeks to expand productive activity across manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, energy, tourism and other key sectors.

“Ghana is open for business like never before,” he said, inviting Canadian investors to bring capital, expertise and technology to support the initiative.

He also highlighted Ghana’s strategic position as an entry point into the African Continental Free Trade Area market of more than 1.5 billion people.

The forum featured discussions on investment opportunities, economic reforms, supply chain innovations, diaspora engagement and tourism development.

Panelists included David Harley, Board Chair of The Asili Initiative and CEO/Co-Founder of ThirdWay Capital; Prof. Nii Odoi Yemoh, Executive Director of Reality Capital Management; Mrs Saneca Grant Asare, Founder and Fractional CFO of Grant Asare Advisory Group; and Canadian-based AI Governance Specialist Stacy Ann Berry.

Discussions stressed the need for credible partnerships, strong financial management and increased artificial intelligence literacy among young people as Ghana implements the education and workforce components of its National AI Strategy.

Sponsors of the event, Universal Merchant Bank and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), were recognised for supporting initiatives aimed at advancing Ghana’s investment opportunities globally.

The forum ended with a cocktail and deal-room networking session, allowing Ghanaian and Canadian businesses to begin discussions on possible partnerships.

Organisers described the event as a milestone in strengthening Ghana-Canada economic relations and said follow-up engagements with Canadian investors and the Ghanaian diaspora are expected in the coming months.

Following the investment forum, organisers held the Canada Royal Gala in honour of His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The gala also served as a fundraising platform for the Ga Mantse Foundation, supporting cultural preservation, philanthropy and stronger ties between Ghana and the Ghanaian diaspora in Canada.

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