Ghana Mission in South Africa urges nationals to close shops, avoid protest areas amid xenophobia fears

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has urged members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa to exercise heightened caution ahead of planned demonstrations over immigration issues.
The advisory follows reports and viral videos of xenophobic incidents targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, in some parts of the country.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, April 28, the mission advised Ghanaians, particularly those in Pretoria, to prioritise their personal safety as a group identified as the March Organisation prepares to march to the Presidency to present its grievances.
“I urge everyone to continue exercising heightened vigilance and to place the highest priority on personal safety during this period,” the statement said on behalf of the High Commissioner, Benjamin Anani Quashie.
The High Commission specifically called on Ghanaian shop owners to shut their businesses for the day and avoid areas where protests are expected.
“Shop owners are strongly encouraged to close their businesses for the day and avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place,” it said.
It also cautioned nationals against taking part in any public gatherings that could escalate into confrontations.
“Please refrain from participating in public gatherings that could escalate into confrontation,” the statement added.
Ghanaians were further advised to maintain a low profile and act with discretion both in public and online, including avoiding the sharing of content that could be seen as provocative or inflammatory.
The High Commission said it would provide further updates as the situation develops.
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