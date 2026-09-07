Ghana Post delivers 85,638 passports to homes in seven months – Sam George

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George

Ghana Post delivered 85,638 passports directly to applicants between January and July 2026 as the government expands the use of digital and doorstep services to make public services more convenient.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the latest figures bring the total number of passports delivered to homes since the service began in May 2025 to 190,781.

He said Ghana Post has also strengthened its logistics operations with the acquisition of 41 motorbikes and five pickup vehicles, while securing EMS Silver Performance status.

Ghana is currently the only African country in that category and has also received an EMS Customer Care award from the Universal Postal Union.

Addressing the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said the progress formed part of the government’s broader commitment to making public services more accessible.

“The direction is unmistakable, the results are measurable, and the resolve of this Ministry is unshaken,” he said.

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