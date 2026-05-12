Ghana Publishing reverses 3-year negative cash position with GH¢18.7m balance in 2025

The Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company, Nana Kwasi Boatey

Ghana Publishing Company Limited reversed at least three consecutive years of negative cash positions in 2025, ending the year with a positive cash and cash equivalent balance of GH¢18.77 million.

The company’s audited statement of cash flows shows cash and cash equivalents closed 2025 at GH¢18,772,994, compared to a negative position of GH¢108,079 at the end of 2024.

The latest figure marks a sharp turnaround from previous years. Ghana Publishing recorded negative cash positions of GH¢272,672 in 2023 and GH¢250,924 in 2022, meaning the company remained in negative territory for at least three straight years before the 2025 reversal.

The improvement was driven largely by stronger operating cash generation.

Net cash inflow from operating activities surged to GH¢27.99 million in 2025, up sharply from GH¢3.24 million in 2024.

Operating profit rose significantly to GH¢21.44 million from GH¢2.23 million the previous year, while deferred income increased by GH¢3.7 million.

The company also recorded a positive change in trade and other payables of GH¢2.02 million, with depreciation charges of GH¢2.97 million further supporting cash generation.

At the same time, Ghana Publishing increased investment activity during the year.

The company spent GH¢7.12 million on the purchase of non-current assets and made an additional GH¢2 million investment, bringing total net cash used in investing activities to GH¢9.12 million.

Despite the investment outflows, Ghana Publishing still recorded a net increase in cash flows of GH¢18.88 million for the year, compared to just GH¢163,989 in 2024.

The stronger cash position comes alongside a sharp improvement in profitability.

The company earlier reported a profit after tax of GH¢16.96 million for 2025, up from GH¢2.23 million in 2024, driven by a nearly 20% increase in revenue and an 8% reduction in expenditure.

Revenue increased from GH¢60.78 million to GH¢72.85 million, while administrative expenses declined significantly from GH¢11.09 million to GH¢7.16 million.

The 2025 figures suggest the company’s improved profitability also translated into stronger liquidity and operating cash generation after years of pressure on its cash position.

Although the turnaround marks a significant improvement in Ghana Publishing’s financial position, the sustainability of the stronger cash balance and operating performance will likely depend on whether the company can maintain revenue growth while keeping expenditure under control.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.