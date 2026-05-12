NDC AAK Communications Officer defends MP, rejects Chief’s claim on Mahama government’s development record

Audio By Carbonatix
The Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Akwasi Attakora Asante, has defended the development record of President John Dramani Mahama and the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, following criticisms made during the Minority Caucus’s recent cocoa tour in the area.
According to Mr Asante, the claims that the Mahama administration and the constituency MP had failed to deliver development projects since assuming office were inaccurate and did not reflect the ongoing works across the constituency.
He was reacting to remarks attributed to the Caretaker Chief of Essandokrom, Nana Essandoh, who reportedly criticised the government and the MP for what he described as a lack of visible development in the area.
Speaking in response, Mr Asante stated that significant infrastructure projects were currently underway under the Mahama administration.
“Since President Mahama’s administration came into office in the last year and five months, I don’t think Nana NPP travels on the Abakrampa road when he is travelling because the contractor is on the road working on it, and he is constructing a good road with gutters and all the necessary things,” he said.
He further pointed to the construction of a hospital at Nyamedom, a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Abura Abeka, as well as ongoing school infrastructure projects being executed through the efforts of the government, the MP and the District Chief Executive.
Mr Asante maintained that residents of the constituency could already testify to the visible development taking place in several communities.
He argued that the government remained committed to improving roads, healthcare and education in the area, adding that critics should acknowledge the projects currently being undertaken rather than dismissing the administration’s efforts.
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