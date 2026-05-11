NDC executives allegedly interfere in arrests, confiscation of excavators after Kobro Forest anti-galamsey raid

Four suspected illegal miners have been arrested at the Kobro Forest in the Ashanti Region following a joint anti-galamsey operation by the Ashanti South Police Command and Logist Group Company Limited.

The operation, which took place on Monday afternoon, led to the arrest of two alleged kingpins and two labourers who were reportedly engaged in illegal mining activities within the forest reserve.

During the exercise, two excavators used for the illegal mining activities were seized, while several other pieces of mining equipment were destroyed by the task force.

The operation, however, reportedly faced political interference after the NDC Chairman for Jacobu, Jacob Bobbin, the NADMO Coordinator for Amansie Central and some party executives attempted to secure the release of the suspects, claiming they were affiliates.

They also demanded the handover of the excavators and other equipment confiscated in connection with the illegal mining activities.

But speaking to the media after the operation, the Operations Manager of Logist Group Company Limited, Seth Kofi Adjei, stated that the suspects would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

According to him, political interference continues to affect efforts to combat illegal mining and reclaim degraded forest lands in the area.

“We seized four machines operating illegally near the Oda River in Kobro Forest. As we prepared to move them, the NDC Chairman for Jacobu arrived with his group and some galamseyers.

"They claimed to have brought both the machines and the illegal miners to the site and argued that we should not confiscate the equipment,” he said.

He explained that the task force rejected the request, insisting that their mandate was to enforce government directives to protect forests and water bodies from destruction.

“We are not conducting this operation on our own authority. It is in line with the government’s directive to end this menace, which is taking people’s lives, destroying our water bodies and degrading our land,” he added.

Mr Adjei called on the government to intervene and prevent political interference in the fight against illegal mining, warning that without such action, the battle against galamsey cannot be won.

Logist Group Company Limited, which is collaborating with the government on land restoration efforts, says it has so far reclaimed over 500 acres of degraded land affected by illegal mining activities.

Seth Kofi Adjei further cautioned illegal miners to stay away from forest reserves and reclaimed lands, stressing that the company, together with security agencies, will continue to intensify operations against galamsey in the district.

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