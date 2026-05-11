5 remanded over demolition of NDC office project in Ellembelle

Audio By Carbonatix
Five individuals have been arrested and remanded into police custody in connection with the alleged destruction of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) office complex under construction in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.
The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of May 7, when a group of armed men allegedly stormed the site wielding guns and machetes before pulling down sections of the building project, estimated to be worth about GH¢1 million.
The dispute is believed to be linked to ownership of the land on which the facility is being constructed. According to the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Joseph Armah Agyekum, the land was acquired in 2017 by Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah from the late chief Nana Boadi at a reported cost of GH¢20,000 per plot.
Mr Agyekum explained that following the death of the chief, members of the Awiaso royal family disputed the transaction, arguing that the land had not been properly transferred.
He said the matter was initially taken to court before both sides opted for an Alternative Dispute Resolution process to avoid prolonged litigation.
Speaking to Citi FM, the NDC Constituency Communications Officer, Kwesi Hanson, said the party remained determined to complete the project despite the attack.
“We have mobilised the contractors to come on site following the incident. We had to organise some materials for the construction. Investigations are still ongoing, so we are anticipating that by the time they are done, we will have a full report on whatever transpired and who these people were,” he stated.
The DCE condemned the demolition, describing it as unlawful and insisting that no person or group had the authority to destroy property outside legally recognised processes approved by either the courts or the District Security Council.
He further disclosed that under the settlement arrangement, the NDC had agreed to repay for the land and comply with conditions set by the royal family, including employing local youth on the project, supporting the construction of a palace and paying annual royalties.
Mr Agyekum, however, alleged that after a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed, the royal family introduced an additional demand for the NDC and the MP to facilitate the gazetting of King Kaku Aka III as Overlord of Nzema land — a request he said fell outside the powers of both the party and the legislator.
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