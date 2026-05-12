Delays in Red Cross Act passage hindering humanitarian efficiency — Society

The Ghana Red Cross Society has expressed concern over prolonged delays in the passage of the Ghana Red Cross Bill.

The humanitarian organisation said the situation was hindering its operational efficiency and ability to respond effectively to humanitarian needs.

The concern was raised during the commemoration of the 2026 World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in Accra on Friday, held on the theme "United in Humanity.”

The appeal comes at a time when humanitarian needs are rising, driven by climate change, disease outbreaks, and socio-economic challenges, while resources remain constrained.

Addressing stakeholders, including government officials, development partners, and members of the diplomatic corps, Dr. Edward Donkor, the president of the society, said the absence of an updated legal framework was limiting its mandate and weakening its capacity to function optimally as an auxiliary to public authorities.

He noted that although progress had been made in reviewing the existing law, repeated parliamentary transitions had stalled the process, delaying the passage of a modern Ghana Red Cross Act.

“A contemporary humanitarian institution requires a legal framework that reflects present-day realities,” he said.

The president of the Society emphasised that the current situation undermined coordination, accountability, and effectiveness.

A revised Act would strengthen its legal standing, enhance transparency, and improve its ability to deliver on its humanitarian mandate, particularly in an era defined by complex and overlapping crises.

He noted that Ghana was increasingly becoming a multi-risk environment, with recurring floods, public health emergencies, and sanitation challenges placing sustained pressure on national systems.

“These evolving risks demand a stronger and more coordinated humanitarian response, backed by clear legal authority and institutional support,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the gradual erosion of its auxiliary role to the government, pointing to reduced representation on key national platforms and limited involvement in planning processes.

Dr. Donkor stressed that the Ghana Red Cross Society was not simply a non-governmental organisation, but a legally recognised partner to public authorities in the humanitarian field, with a unique mandate to complement state efforts.

“The weakening of this role affects coordination and reduces efficiency in responding to emergencies,” he said.

Dr. Donkor, therefore, called for renewed efforts to restore structured collaboration and ensure its full integration into national policy and planning frameworks.

He urged Parliament to prioritise the passage of the Red Cross Act to provide the legal backing necessary for improved service delivery and stronger institutional performance.

He noted that a strengthened legal framework would also enhance its ability to mobilise resources, build partnerships, and deliver timely and effective interventions across the country.

Dr. Donkor reiterated the society’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and service to vulnerable populations, adding that over the past four years, it had taken steps to stabilise and strengthen its internal governance systems.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.