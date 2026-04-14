Ghana to introduce community service sentencing to ease prison overcrowding

Ghana is set to introduce a major shift in its criminal justice system as the government pushes forward the Community Service Bill, designed to reduce pressure on prisons and promote rehabilitation for minor offenders.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, said the proposed law represents a bold reform that will offer courts an alternative sentencing option to imprisonment, particularly for less serious offences.

The move comes at a time when Ghana’s prisons are reportedly operating at about 35 percent above their official capacity, raising long-standing concerns about congestion and conditions of confinement.

The bill, which is structured around seven thematic areas and 66 sections, sets out a framework for assigning convicted persons to supervised community service instead of custodial sentences.

Under the proposal, eligible offenders, those convicted of offences punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, would be required to work between four and eight hours a day for a period not exceeding six months.

According to the Interior Minister, the initiative is not only about easing overcrowding but also about reshaping the philosophy of punishment in Ghana’s justice system.

“The Community Service Bill offers a practical, humane, and cost-effective alternative to imprisonment, promoting rehabilitation and reducing prison overcrowding,” Mr Mohammed-Mubarak stated.

The bill has also received backing from Parliament’s security oversight leadership.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, James Agalga, commended the Interior Minister for advancing the reform agenda, noting that efforts to introduce community service sentencing have been in development for years.

He stressed that if passed, the legislation would play a critical role in addressing structural challenges within Ghana’s correctional system while strengthening restorative justice practices.

Officials argue that beyond reducing congestion in prisons, the proposed framework will enhance community participation in justice delivery, allowing offenders to contribute meaningfully to society while serving their sentences.

If approved by Parliament, the Community Service Bill is expected to mark a significant policy shift, moving Ghana’s justice system further toward rehabilitation-focused sentencing and long-term prison reform.

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