Ghana Tourism Authority extends deadline for December in GH 2026 proposals

The Ghana Tourism Authority has extended the deadline for event proposals for the 2026 edition of December in GH to Monday, 7th September 2026.

The extension gives event organisers, promoters, cultural innovators and experience creators additional time to submit concepts for inclusion in Ghana’s premier festive season.

The December in GH calendar of events will run from 1st December 2026 to 3rd January 2027, bringing together culture, creativity, entertainment, heritage and experiences.

According to the Ghana Tourism Authority, December in GH invites visitors and Ghanaians alike to experience the diversity and dynamism of Ghana.

As a defining expression of the Black Star Experience, the season continues to evolve beyond a calendar of events into a nationwide cultural journey, showcasing the many rhythms, stories, flavours and expressions that make Ghana unique.

Selected events will form part of the official December in GH 2026 programme and will be integrated into the national campaign and amplified through the Ghana Tourism Authority’s local and international promotional platforms.

Interested organisers are encouraged to submit their proposals by Monday, 7th September 2026, via the designated submission platform.

December in GH is an annual initiative of the Ghana Tourism Authority that seeks to position the country as a destination for cultural, entertainment and tourism experiences during the festive season. The initiative brings together events and activities across Ghana as part of the country’s broader tourism and cultural offering.

For more information, organisers can contact the International Affairs Secretariat on +233 0240402408 or via Internationalaffairs@gta.gov.gh.

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