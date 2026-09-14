Ghanaian delegates at IYF 2026 could become bridges for stronger Russia ties – John Aggrey

Some Ghanaian youth who are participating in the festival

Ghanaian delegates participating in the 2026 International Youth Festival (IYF) in Ekaterinburg could help strengthen Ghana-Russia relations by building networks that translate into trade, investment, education and technology partnerships.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Russia Centre for Commerce and Relations, John Aggrey, says the participation of young Ghanaians in the festival presents an opportunity to develop people-to-people relations that could complement formal diplomatic ties between Accra and Moscow.

The festival, being held in Ekaterinburg, Russia, from September 11 to 17, has brought together more than 10,000 young people from 191 countries, including Ghana and several other African nations.

Mr Aggrey said Ghanaian participants could return home with contacts and ideas capable of creating opportunities for future cooperation between Ghana and Russia.

Ghanaian youth received in Ekaterinburg ahead of the opening ceremony

"Every young Ghanaian who returns from Ekaterinburg with new contacts and new ideas becomes a potential bridge for that work," he said.

According to him, the Ghana Russia Centre for Commerce and Relations is seeking to transform such interactions into concrete economic and institutional partnerships.

"Our mandate is to convert exactly this kind of goodwill and people-to-people contact into concrete commercial and institutional ties including trade linkages, investment interest, education and technology partnerships," Mr Aggrey said.

He noted that while relations between countries are traditionally anchored in agreements between governments, connections among ordinary citizens are equally important in sustaining bilateral cooperation.

"Bilateral relations are sustained by government-to-government agreements, but they are made durable by exactly this kind of grassroots familiarity between citizens," he said.

Mr Aggrey said the IYF offers young Ghanaians opportunities in entrepreneurship, technology, media, education and culture, particularly at a time when many talented young people require stronger international networks to expand their ideas and businesses.

"For Ghanaian youth, IYF 2026 is a rare, concentrated opportunity. The festival spans entrepreneurship, technology, media, education, and culture. The exact sectors where our young people have talent but often lack the international networks to scale it," he said.

He explained that interactions between Ghanaian delegates and Russian entrepreneurs and technology professionals could eventually result in business partnerships, scholarships or joint ventures.

"A Ghanaian delegate who sits across from a Russian tech founder or an entrepreneur this week isn't just having a cultural exchange; they're forming the kind of relationship that turns into a business partnership, a scholarship lead, or a joint venture two or three years from now," Mr Aggrey said.

"That is the quiet, longer-term value of these festivals. It rarely pays off on the day, but they compound."

Mr Aggrey also described Ghana's participation alongside other African countries as an indication of the growing determination of young Africans to take an active role in global affairs.

"Ghana is represented alongside a strong contingent of African nations. That tells you something that young Africans, especially young Ghanaians in particular, are no longer waiting to be invited into global conversations; they are actively seeking their own destinies at the table," he said.

He said Ghana's participation in the festival was therefore significant beyond the immediate opportunities available to delegates in Ekaterinburg.

"That is what makes this year's festival, and Ghana's presence in it, genuinely significant for where Ghana-Russia relations are headed," Mr Aggrey added.

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