Ghanaian youngster Peter Baah Jnr named in top 10 Florida’s top strikers

Ghanaian teenage sensation Peter Baah Jnr continues to rise in prominence after being named among the top strikers in Florida by Prep Soccer.

According to Prep Soccer, the talented forward, who currently represents Montverde Academy in Florida, has earned recognition in the platform’s updated Florida rankings following his outstanding performances and rapid development in the United States youth soccer scene.

Prep Soccer is widely regarded as one of America’s leading platforms for high school and youth soccer recruiting, player scouting, rankings, and showcase coverage. Its rankings are closely followed by college recruiters, academy scouts, and football stakeholders across the country.

Peter Baah Jnr’s rise has been impressive over the last few years. Before relocating to the United States, the young striker had already built a strong reputation in Ghana through his performances in youth competitions and school football tournaments.

In 2023, Ghanaian sports outlet SportsWorldGhana highlighted Peter Baah Jnr during the BabyJet U-16 Tournament in Cape Coast, where he impressed fans with his attacking qualities, contributing a goal and two assists for Taking Over Stars FC.

His performances continued to attract national attention in Ghana. In 2024, SportsWorldGhana again reported that Peter Baah Jnr and his twin brother, goalkeeper Peter Baah Snr, received invitations to Ghana’s U-15 national team camp after standout displays during the Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools Games while representing Kumasi Anglican Senior High School.

The young forward’s growing reputation later earned him a move to Montverde Academy in the United States, a development that several Ghanaian media outlets described as a major step in his football journey. Peter first caught national attention through the BabyJet U-16 tournament and was regarded as one of Ghana’s promising young football talents.

Now competing in one of America’s most competitive youth soccer environments, Peter Baah Jnr is continuing to establish himself as a dangerous attacking player known for his pace, movement, technical quality, and finishing ability.

His inclusion among Florida’s top-ranked strikers by Prep Soccer represents another important milestone in his rapidly growing career and further highlights the increasing impact of young Ghanaian footballers on the international stage.

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